Concreting of the Héroes del Chaco Bridge ends

With the completion of the concreting tasks this Thursday afternoon at the Héroes del Chaco Bridge, the structure allows you to cross walking from side to side along the aforementioned footbridge that will connect Asunción with the Western or Chaco region.

With the culmination of this part of the work, the objective of this emblematic work is about to conclude.

The concreting works were supervised by a delegation from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, headed by the MOPC vice-minister, engineer Rubén Andino.

The tasks consisted of defining the voussoirs with a length of 6 meters each, in a number of 23 pairs in each main pylon, totaling 92 units.

The concreting of these pieces is carried out by means of the superstructures of the advance cars that were specially designed for this work, and imported from Europe by the companies subcontracted by the Union Consortium, responsible for the execution of the project.

The closure of the main span will have 300 meters, with the possibility of a double navigation route through the main channel, and two side spans with 151.50 meters.

The total width of the bridge deck is 31.22 meters, with two 3.50-meter lanes, a 2.50-meter shoulder, plus a 1-meter widening and a 2.50-meter promenade (pedestrian or bicycle path). In every sense.

The new road infrastructure, together with the viaducts and access roads, will be 7 kilometers long, from the Costanera Norte roundabout to the José Falcón – Remanso bridge route.

