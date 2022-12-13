Inconvenience for taxi drivers and their customers. The office that houses the premises of the Conegliano taxi consortium has been closed. It is not safe, or at least some cracks have appeared for which it has been made inaccessible as a precaution. The building is owned by the Railways, but granted on loan to the Municipality. It is located next to the railway station in Piazzale Aldo Moro and is the historic seat of taxi drivers.

The landline telephone can no longer be used, however the Radiotaxi service for reservations is always active. The building, which is dated, will have to be examined and checked from a static point of view, to understand if and how it will have to be renovated. In recent years, Ferrovie had invested over two million euros to refurbish the Conegliano station. But the headquarters of the Consortium had not been affected by the works. For the short term, when the two-way street will be established with the road modification in via Colombo, we also need to understand what the future of that old building could be, in the redevelopment of the area in front of the station.

In the background there is also an unresolved question for the transfer of electricity and telephone costs. The Municipality had asked the consortium to contribute to the payments since December. The story, on who had presented a motion the group of Brothers of Italy, therefore remains pending for the moment. Taxi drivers are asking for clarity both on when the office will be reopened and on expenses. They also ask for more security checks at night.