Home News Conference highlight next week: Microsoft Azure Solution Summit
News

Conference highlight next week: Microsoft Azure Solution Summit

by admin
Conference highlight next week: Microsoft Azure Solution Summit
App & Data ModernizationArtificial IntelligenceAzureCloud NativeData

Tuesday 07 March 2023

With its more than 200 services, Microsoft Azure offers a wide range of possibilities – for companies as well as for developers and IT experts. In order to give interested parties a good insight into the broad portfolio of the Microsoft cloud platform and to deepen existing Azure expertise, Microsoft Germany invites you to the hybrid from March 14th to 17th, 2023 Microsoft Azure Solution Summit a.

Under the motto “Unleash cloud potential“ the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit takes place both on site at the Microsoft headquarters in Munich and virtually. On the first two days there is both an on-site and an online program, which differ in content:

  • March 14, 2023 (Munich): Experience in exciting sessions and keynotes how industry-leading companies are successfully using Azure solutions. In addition, discuss with top-class representatives of these companies in thematic roundtables. You can also look forward to an extensive supporting program with lots of networking opportunities.
  • March 14, 2023 (online): Look forward to interesting keynotes and sessions, including topics such as metaverse, artificial intelligence, cloud PC and cloud migration.
  • March 15, 2023 (Munich): At “Azure Adventure Day: Fundamentals”, an interactive, team-based learning experience, you can learn and test new skills in a real, challenging but also fun environment.
  • March 15, 2023 (online): In ten sessions and keynotes, learn how you can make the most of current Azure solutions. Topics include sustainability, Azure VMware Solution, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Hyperscale and Azure Kubernetes Service.
See also  Kunming's economic operation continued to recover from January to July

Days 3 and 4 are all about knowledge building and deepening as well as certification and take place purely virtually. The spectrum of topics ranges from the implementation of a hybrid infrastructure, DevOps and Azure Well-Architected to the modernization and migration of applications, on-premises infrastructures and open source databases.

Take this opportunity, register for free and secure your place at the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit.

Learn more

You may also like

Dresden wants to set up residential containers for...

Rosa Roa, the only motorized woman of the...

Women do know how to lead

Sword Group: Confirmation of the Performance Announced on...

MINUSMA exhibit honors resilient Malian women

Government and Mayor’s Office commemorated the birth of...

The Inner Mongolia delegation deliberated on the draft...

Looking for sponsors for hanging baskets in Essen-Holsterhausen

Literature: the collection of poetry “NGALAKA la belgicaine”...

Francia Márquez suffered an accident

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy