AMD and Intel’s Ryzen 7000 and the 13th generation Core have already supported PCIe 5.0, which is temporarily useless on graphics cards, but some models of PCIe 5.0 hard disks have already been launched on the market. The performance is theoretically double that of PCIe 4.0, and the speed can reach 15GB/ More than s, full of temptation.

Is the PCIe 5.0 hard drive worth buying? It was actually tested before this incident. A foreign netizen GlennAlanBerry bought a 2TB Inland TD510 SSD hard disk, and the price is 349.99 US dollars. As a comparison, the current best PCIe 4.0 product 990 Pro 2TB is 249.99 US dollars.

PCIe 5.0 hard drives are expensive, so let’s focus on performance next.

The above are the performance test results of Samsung 990 Pro, read 7.4GB/s, write 6.6GB/s, 4K random read 80MB/s, random write 278MB/s.

Here is the test result of Inland TD510 SSD,The continuous reading is 10GB/s, and the writing is also 10GB/s. The 4K random reading is 85MB/s, and the random writing is 303MB/s.

Although his test results are very simple, only CDM performance results, but enough to make it clear.

First of all, the performance of PCIe 5.0 has indeed improved, especially the continuous read and write speed. What he bought now is actually the residual blood version. The speed of the PCIe 5.0 hard drive with full blood can reach 14-15GB/s, and the current one is 10GB/s. It is 40-50% faster than the best PCIe 4.0 model, and the temperature control is also good.

However, PCIe 5.0 still has two problems that have not been resolved. One is that the continuous read and write performance has been improved, but the random performance has not changed much.I can’t feel it in daily experience.

In addition, it is expensive,The price of PCIe 5.0 has also increased by more than 40%.This is still relative to the top PCIe 4.0, and it is more expensive than other mainstream models of PCIe 4.0.

In short, the read and write speed of PCIe 5.0 looks good, but the price is expensive and the performance improvement is useless, so ordinary people don’t need to buy it.