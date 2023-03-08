The Sichuan delegation reviewed the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in groups

Wang Xiaohui, Huang Qiang, Peng Qinghua and others participated in the deliberation and made speeches

On March 8, the Sichuan delegation held a group meeting at the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress to deliberate on the work report of the Standing Committee of the National A meeting of the election and decision on the draft method of appointment, etc. Representatives such as Wang Xiaohui, Huang Qiang, and Peng Qinghua participated in the deliberations of their groups and made speeches.

Today is the “March 8th” International Working Women’s Day. On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee, Wang Xiaohui extended holiday greetings and best wishes to the female representatives, female committee members and female staff members of our province participating in the National Two Sessions, and to the women in the province.

Wang Xiaohui said in his speech that he fully agrees with the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. The report is firmly guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, comprehensively summarizes the work of the past year and five years, and summarizes the “six must adhere to” principles Recognizing regularity, making arrangements for the work of this year’s National People’s Congress, reflecting “actual performance”, reflecting “actual results”, and highlighting “practical work”, it is a good report that firmly maintains the core, highlights the advantages of the system, is full of feelings for the people, and is full of the power of the rule of law . Over the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the 13th National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee have held high the banner, set a firm direction, and made it clear and uphold the party’s overall leadership as the highest political principle; Integrating firm road confidence and system confidence into all aspects of the work of the National People’s Congress; putting the people first and speaking for the people, transforming the major concepts of people’s democracy in the whole process into vivid practice; taking responsibility and fulfilling the mission, and embodying the service of the “big country” In the work of performing duties and exercising powers, it has contributed to the overall development of the party and the country’s National People’s Congress.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is of great significance to do a good job in the work of the National People’s Congress. People’s congresses at all levels in the province and their standing committees must thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on upholding and improving the people’s congress system, closely follow the reality and implement the deployment of the work report of the NPC Standing Committee to promote the new era New achievements have been made in the work of local people’s congresses. It is necessary to continue to optimize the supply of the rule of law, focus on promoting the implementation of the strategic deployment of “synchronization of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common development of five districts”, strengthen legislation in important areas, conscientiously implement the revised legislative law, improve the legislative system and mechanism, and ensure better reflection of democratic public opinion. It is necessary to strengthen the rigidity and effectiveness of the people’s congress supervision, promote the effective implementation of laws and regulations, and help resolve outstanding contradictions and problems that restrict economic and social development. It is necessary to conscientiously practice the whole process of people’s democracy, so that the people can participate more effectively in the work of the people’s congresses and participate in the management of state and social affairs in an orderly manner. It is necessary to deepen and expand the work of deputies to the people’s congresses, support and guarantee deputies to perform their duties in accordance with the law, and carry out activities such as special surveys and centralized inspections of deputies in a down-to-earth manner, so as to better ground themselves, observe people’s sentiments, gather people’s wisdom, and benefit people’s livelihood. It is necessary to strengthen the self-construction of the NPC in a strict and practical manner, focus on building a strong NPC team, improve the operating mechanism of the NPC and its Standing Committee, and form a dynamic, pragmatic and efficient work situation.

Huang Qiang said in his speech that the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress is a political report that holds high the banner, maintains the core, and unites the hearts of the people. I am all for it. In the past five years, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has always firmly maintained the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership, resolutely implemented the Party’s theories, lines, principles and policies, firmly grasped the correct direction of the work of the National People’s Congress, closely followed the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and actively developed the whole process of people’s Democracy, vigorously safeguard the authority and dignity of the Constitution, do a good job in legislation and supervision of foreign affairs with high quality, comprehensively strengthen and improve the work of deputies, and the people’s congress system truly integrates and organically unifies the three of upholding the leadership of the party, the people being the masters of the country, and ruling the country according to law Get up, showing strong vitality and great superiority. We must firmly follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on upholding and improving the People’s Congress system, conscientiously implement the arrangements and arrangements in the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and accelerate To build a law-based government and rule of law in Sichuan, under the supervision and support of the National People’s Congress, do a good job in government work, and strive to write a good chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Sichuan.

Peng Qinghua said in his speech that the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the work of the National People’s Congress. The organic unity of the three is a good report that holds high the banner, enforces the rule of law, builds consensus, and inspires people to forge ahead. I fully agree with it. In the past five years, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has closely followed the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, closely followed the people’s expectations for a better life, closely followed the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities, and always adhered to the party’s overall leadership throughout the entire process of the NPC’s work. , has always focused on the overall situation of the party and the country to speed up the pace of legislation and law revision, has always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy to implement the requirements of the people’s democracy throughout the process, and has always started from the fundamental interests of the country to create a new situation in the NPC’s foreign exchanges. The work of the NPC has made historic achievements. The system of people’s congresses has become more complete and more established, and the functions and roles of people’s congresses at all levels and their standing committees as political organs, power organs, work organs, and representative organs have been further exerted, making important contributions to promoting the development of the party and the country.

Delegates spoke enthusiastically during group deliberations, unanimously expressing their approval for documents such as the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and the institutional reform plan of the State Council. Everyone believes that since the 13th National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee have performed their duties, they have conscientiously performed the duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws, adhered to the organic unity of the party’s leadership, the people as the masters of the country, and the rule of law. On the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, Continuously promote the whole process of people’s democracy to show a new atmosphere, continue to promote the work of the people’s congress in the new era to achieve new major achievements, and provide a strong guarantee for the rule of law to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The institutional reform plan of the State Council closely follows the new era, new journey and new tasks, highlights key industries and fields, and strives to solve some difficult issues of major concern and social concern. , More optimized in terms of function allocation, more perfect in system and mechanism, and more efficient in operation and management. Everyone also put forward some suggestions based on the actual situation.

According to the arrangement of the secretariat of the conference, relevant comrades such as the bill group of the conference attended the meeting to listen to the deliberation opinions of each group.

Zhang Lidong, Special Correspondent of Sichuan News Group