The French maison Caron entrusts the exclusive distribution to Olfattorio, a Turin-based company that is celebrating its fortieth anniversary of activity. The luxury perfumery brand was born in Paris in 1904 from the meeting of Ernest Daltroff, an inventive and intuitive perfumer, and Félicie Wanpouille, a bold and brilliant stylist. Their strong taste for opulence inspires them to create Caron perfumes, with intense, excessively concentrated trails, such as Narcisse Noir, Tabac Blond and Pour Un Homme.

«Everyone, at least once, has come across the Pour Un Homme fragrance which represents one of the cornerstones of perfumery – comments Alessandro Moretti, partner and commercial director of Olfattorio -. An unmistakable fragrance that best represents men and women from all over the world offering freshness and sensuality, virility and softness, lavender and vanilla. It expresses a generous, audacious, exuberant, passionate character».

The tradition has been carried on by a new duo, Ariane de Rothschild and Jean Jacques, she an entrepreneur and he a perfumer. «We are certain that the new course of the Caron maison will lead to an expansion of the brand’s users, who will be inspired by the Collection Merveilleuse, by the tradition that becomes modernity, by the bold vision of the new creative duo – comments Renata de Rossi, director of Olfattorio – . A past that looks to the future, just as our company looks to new goals every year».