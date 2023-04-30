I am what I am

Do you remember that famous song sung by Sandra Mihanovich?

She sang it in a strong and eloquent voice, when democracy woke up from a long lethargy. Human rights were stretching, even those that scandalized at that time, to choose sexuality.

news news–summary news–55-81″> Read Also What is school useful for?

Today I listen to that song again and it sounds different. Of course, from my look, my listening, my process.

I remember that the older ones were embarrassed by that topic. It sounded very nice to me. I understood a basic concept from my adolescence: understanding where I could sing it without feeling judged, or labeled.

Today the boys would say, “What’s the problem if they think you’re gay? Let them think what they want, what is the problem? Today I agree, but I was not born in the generation that says that. I did it in which the military blew the necks of those who spoke. Between threats of bombs in schools and a drunken murderer, who from the Casa Rosada sent thousands of adolescents to die of hunger and love for his homeland.

Today I look at these teenagers and I like that audacity to respond. I am also intrigued by your process.

Adults are full of prejudices and mandates. Many of us stripped ourselves along the way, like someone who needs to lighten their walk. Others, were condemned to old schemes and hold the complaint and anger as a banner of good living.

Nothing is right or wrong if the choice is conscious. And herein lies today’s column.

How much of protagonists are we in our lives?

What do we do by choice or by conviction?

I admit that I have to go to the supermarket, even if I don’t like it. But she chose to be a mother and in some hidden clause of fine print, she was.

My question goes a little further How many relationships do we sustain by choice, how many out of fear of change, failure, comfort? Even because of the inability to do anything else.

What did we lose for fear of feeling exposed, what will they say? whatHow many things do we do without choosing just to be part of something? How many things do we buy without realizing that we respond to mass consumption?

What do we dream for our life? Did we ever? That of projecting and carrying it out?

When I was a child, I dreamed of long dresses and living in a castle. When I grew up I realized that it is only an illusion. Long dresses are uncomfortable and they wouldn’t let me lie down on the floor to play, let alone roll in the grass with my dog. Goodbye castle and long dresses. oh! She forgot me. Goodbye and super goodbye to that structured prince charming that if you get him off the horse he doesn’t know how to face the queen. Kisses and good trip.

So…back to today. With a world where labels fall off and only wines look good… what do we do with our lives?

One reality is that we are going to die. We will be ashes or worm food. Spot. She had to say it.

The process up to that moment is only our relationship with ourselves and with our environment.

Which is it? How is? How can I shape it so that it becomes an internal castle full of possibilities, of colors with nuances, of lights that turn on and off at our pleasure or need?

How do I move in my environment?

I am what I am and what I decide to be. It would be a new topic today.

Laura Collavini

Psychopedagogue

[email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

