Source title: “Extraordinary Rescue” is launched. Lonely heroes and beauties are accompanied by real guns and guns.

The action shootout movie “Extraordinary Rescue” premiered on Tencent Video and iQiyi today. The film is directed by David, starring Ding Haifeng, starring Imina, Lu Jie, Mi Rui, Pavel and others. As a suspenseful action movie, “Extraordinary Rescue” maintains a high level of action scenes, and tells the story in a suspenseful and reversed way, providing the audience with sparks, hearty sensory stimulation, and at the same time offering the audience ups and downs. , Unexpectedly wonderful plot, greatly increased the viewability of the movie, and doubled the movie-watching enjoyment for the audience. Aspect 1: full of firepower, flammable and explosive On the basis of traditional action movies, “Extraordinary Rescue” has upgraded the action scenes from bare-handed to real guns and real cannons. It not only has wonderful fights from fist to flesh, but also contributes a number of gun battle scenes with full firepower in an all-round and three-dimensional manner. , Intuitively present the aggressiveness and destructive power of action scenes, exponentially upgrade the excitement of battles, lethal weapons with the blessing of shocking and sophisticated special effects, also feast the audience’s eyes. “Extraordinary Rescue” tells the story of Zhang Chen (played by Ding Haifeng) who was accidentally framed when he was working overseas. He was involved in a murder case and became a wanted criminal there. Zhang Chen was forced to flee, and with the help of his partner Chu Wu (played by Lu Jie), he found the murder survivor Demi (played by Imina). However, a bigger crisis ensued, and the real driver of all events revealed its true colors, and a big war was imminent. Aspect 2 The reversal keeps suspense in the middle game “Extraordinary Rescue” not only contributes to the action scenes of fists, kicks and guns flying together, but also implants suspense and reversal elements to break the audience’s guess about the development of the plot. It is unexpected and reasonable, making the viewing process full of surprises. At the beginning of the story, one suspense after another was thrown to the audience. The actual combat training unexpectedly turned into a rescue operation. But when the protagonist group finally assembled and thought that they were gradually approaching the truth through searching for evidence and brain-burning reasoning, the story took a turn for the worse, and a bigger scam hidden behind it surfaced, and a Mission: Impossible-style undercover drama was staged, which also made The protagonists are caught in a crisis of life hanging by a thread. Three things to watch: a tough guy with a beauty The protagonists in suspense action movies are always accompanied by beautiful women, just like 007 James Bond and the Bond girls, "Extraordinary Rescue" also presented a Hollywood-style eye-catching combination to the audience in the movie. Ding Haifeng is well-known by the audience for his excellent performance of Wu Song in the CCTV version of "Water Margin". Whether it is a gun scene or a gun scene, they are constantly exuding the charm of a tough guy. Imina and Lu Jie, as rookie actors, performed eye-catchingly. They played Demi and Chuwu, one is sexy and hot, the other is smart, and they are powerful supporting girls. Such a tough guy with a beautiful woman, as the story progresses, there have been conflicts and quarrels, doubts and guesses, and finally become an iron triangle of mutual dependence and trust, colliding with wonderful sparks. What to Watch Director David has directed online movies such as the Huojiaquan series and “Life and Death”, among which “Life and Death” has earned a box office of more than 26.66 million. The producer Jin Wanglai has also been deeply involved in online movies for many years, producing and directing countless online movies. The Dream Westward Journey series and the Great Monkey series are well-known series that are deeply loved by the audience. Ding Haifeng, Imina, and Lu Jie form the Iron Triangle in the film, and behind the film are escorted by David and Jin Wanglai. Relying on their dedication to the production of online movies and their grasp of the preferences of online movie audiences, ” The quality of “Extraordinary Rescue” has been guaranteed. While contributing eye-catching action fighting scenes, it also outputs values ​​​​that conform to the perception of Chinese audiences, making “Extraordinary Rescue” full of strong Chinese flavor, creating a movie with Chinese spirit, Chinese power, The heroic image of Chinese temperature. “Extraordinary Rescue” is produced by Wangda Films (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Network Technology Co., Ltd., Night Galaxy Films (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xingchen Creative Films Co., Ltd.; Hebei Xingyue Culture Media Co., Ltd. , Hebei Boyue Film and Television Co., Ltd., Guangdong Red Carp Film Production Co., Ltd., Trigger Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Xinghe Shangshi Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Daily Vision Culture Media Co., Ltd., Chongqing Qianyue Rongyao Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Guangxi Xinghaifei Film and Television Co., Ltd., Hubei Qile Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Doujin Culture Media Co., Ltd. jointly produced; Zhejiang Craftsmanship Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Network Technology Co., Ltd. co-produced; Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Exclusive announcement by Culture Technology Co., Ltd. On March 4th, the deadly hurricane rushed to the rescue.