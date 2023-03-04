The new POCO smartphones have been announced. The POCO X5 5G and the slightly faster POCO X5 Pro 5G are in the pipeline. Both smartphones are delivered with a large AMOLED panel and, thanks to the snappy Snapdragon processors, are in the middle class.

As in previous years, there are attractive Early Bird offers to start with. So there is the POCO X5 5G in 6/128GB for €248 on Gomibo.de and the POCO X5 Pro 5G in 6/128 GB for 314,91 € dank Coupon on Ebay.de.

Depending on the equipment, you can already get the Poco X5/Pro 5G for 248,00€ on Gomibo.de on offer. According to the technical data, the X5 5G and the X5 Pro 5G are two exciting mid-range smartphones with good performance.

Specifications of the POCO X5 / Pro 5G

POCO X5 5G POCO X5 Pro 5G Display 6,67″, Flow AMOLED, 2400 x 1080, 120Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 10 Bit, SGS Eye Care, 240Hz Abtastrate 6,67″, Flow AMOLED, 120Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 10 Bit, 1920Hz PWM Dimmen, 240Hz Abtastrate processor Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core, 6nm Snapdragon 778G Octa-Core, 6nm graphics chip Adreno 619 Adreno 642L RAM 6 / 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X 6 / 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X Internal memory 128/256GB UFS 2.2, expandable 128/256GB UFS 2.2, expandable Camera • 48 MP-Triple-Kamera – Blende: f/1.8

• 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera – FOV 118°

• 2 MP-Macro camera – Blende: f/2.4 • 108 MP wide-angle camera – 1/1.52″ sensor size

• 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera – FOV 120°

• 2 MP-Macro camera front camera 13 MP front camera – Aperture: f/2.45 16 MP front camera – Aperture: f/2.4 battery pack 5000 mAh, 33 watt fast charging (68 min charging time) 5000 mAh, 67 watt fast charging connectivity Hybrid Sim, 4G/5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm jack, side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster Dual Sim, 4G LTE, Dual 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm jack, side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster Features IP53 stereo speakers Dimensions / Weight 165,88 mm x 76,21 mm x 7,98 mm /189 g 162,91 mm x 76,03 mm x 7,9 mm /181 g operating system Android 12, MIUI 14 Android 12, MIUI 14 RRP 6/128 GB – 299€

8/256 GB – 349€ 6/128 GB – 349€

8/256 GB – 399€

Optics of the POCO X5 series

Visually, POCO remains true to its own design line. Accordingly, a large camera plate can be found on the back across almost the entire width of the smartphone in the upper area. The display is flat as usual and the back of the POCO X5 is rounded.

The POCO X5 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is visibly less rounded and is therefore more angular, as is currently the case with Sony or Apple, for example.

The dimensions remain largely manageable at 165.88 mm x 76.21 mm x 7.98 mm / 189 g, the Pro model measures a few millimeters less and comes to 162.91 mm x 76.03 mm with an equally thin 7.9 mm.

AMOLED Display im POCO X5 5G

The AMOLED Display misst 6,67″ diagonal at 2400 x 1080 Pixel resolution and comes with a 120 Hz Bildwiederholfrequenz operated. The average brightness is at 700 cd/m² and the peak brightness reaches very bright 1200 cd/m². The sampling rate of both devices is included 240Hz. The POCO X5 5G is going through Corning Gorilla Glas 3 protected.

Top Flow AMOLED im POCO X5 Pro 5G

The display also measures the 6.67 inches and is of course also through a 120 Hz fast AMOLED panel fired. However, it lives up to the name Flow AMOLED Panel, which is probably better known as flexible display technology. In fact, I haven’t actually come across the term. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glas 4. By the way will too Dolby Vision supported, which is also not common in this price segment.

The resolution is also identical to the “smaller” model 2400 x 1080 Pixel. In contrast, in the Pro model, however, the 1920 PWM Dimmung supports. The color space coverage is included DCI-P3 100% with a 10-bit color depth. However, the brightness is designed differently to the non-pro model. Here POCO gives average 500 cd/m² or. 900 cd/m² at peak brightness.

Flow AMOLED Display?

One of the main differences between Flow AMOLED and traditional OLED screens is the material used as the substrate. The Flow AMOLED screens use in this sense a special, flexible Substrat. Thus, it is lighter, has a larger Plasticity, is thinner and should more resilient be against falls.

In some press images you can even see a certain bendable flexibility, almost like with foldable panels. This type of panel has already been used in the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 or the Xiaomi 12s Ultra. So in much more expensive smartphones.

Processor in the POCO X5 5G

With the built Snapdaragon 695 Octa-Core manufactured in 6nm, the POCO X5 5G delivers a round 400,000 Antutu Score brisk mid-range performance. Optionally stand 6 or 8 GB RAM and also 128 or 256 GB storage space to choose from. The memory is expandable thanks to the hybrid slot.

Processor in the POCO X5 Pro 5G

With about the 545.000 Antutu points, the Pro model is noticeably faster and is supported by a Snapdragon 778G (6 nm) Octa-Core with 2,4 GHz fueled. Also here are optional 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB as storage equipment to choose from. The memory can also be expanded here.

Camera of POCO X5 5G

Both smartphones use a triple camera setup, with the main sensors being noticeably different. In the normal POCO X5 5G comes a 48 MP main sensora 8 MP wide-angle sensor as well as a 2 MP Microsensor for use. 4K video recording is supported. The front camera has an average resolution of 13 MP.

Camera of the POCO X5 Pro 5G

Here is the camera setup by the 108 MP main sensor dominates. The subsensors are identical to one 8 MP wide-angle sensor as well as one 2 MP Macrosensor. The front camera, on the other hand, uses a 16 MP sensor.

Connectivity of the POCO X5 5G

Here the standard is covered, next to Dual-Sim, Dual-Band WLAN, GPS, NFC, 3,5mm Klinke, IR Blaster is of course also Bluetooth 5.2 available. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side of the power button and not under the display.

Connectivity POCO X5 Pro 5G

The Pro model offers a similar equipment with Dual-Sim, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 3,5mm Klinke and the IR Blaster. In addition, both support Sim slots 5G, likewise were stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support installed. The vibration effects takes over X-Axis linear Motor and he’s sitting here too fingerprint sensor laterally im Powerbutton.

battery of both devices

Fortunately, you rely on one in both devices 5000mAh strong battery. The loading speed with the normal POCO X5 lies by 33 Watt, the Pro Model is twice as fast with 67 Watt.

There is a drop of bitterness for the up-to-dateness of the operating system: Andriod 12 is still used here. Actually, Android 13 should be the standard.

Conclusion/assessment: Buy POCO X5 / Pro 5G?

The POCO presentation was able to shine again throughout. In particular, the Pro model was brought into focus. With the Flow AMOLED display, Dolby Vision support, a very pleasant mid-range performance as well as a reasonable camera setup and the 67 watt quick charge, everything you need in everyday life is actually included.

Those who do without smaller features such as PWD dimming, Gorilla Glass 5 or the stereo speakers and get along just as well with a little less performance and a slightly weaker main camera sensor are also in good hands with the POCO X5 5G. Thanks to the early bird price, it can stand out thanks to the AMOLED display and the still good mid-range performance.