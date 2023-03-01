Home News confirmed graphics modes for 4K and framerate, unlikely to be postponed – Multiplayer.it
As reported by Gematsu, Naoki Yoshida confirmed that Final Fantasy 16 on PS5 will offer some graphics modes designed to emphasize 4K graphics called “Performance Mode” and one to prioritize the framerate, called “Frame Rate mode”. Furthermore, the producer stated that the release date will hardly be postponed and that basically this could only happen in the event of a natural disaster.

“We are coming to the conclusion of the development of Final Fantasy 16,” said Yoshi-P. “We are almost close to burning and are ready to launch the game on June 22, 2023 worldwide.”

“I can tell you that we don’t anticipate any delays and barring some act of God, like a meteor hitting our headquarters in Japan, the game will be out on time.”


Final Fantasy 16, a shot from the demo

Yoshida also stated that the press-tested demo (by the way, here’s our test of Final Fantasy 16) was not fully optimized and the full game will be substantially different in many ways. He added that the development team is currently working on improve performance and that the version shown was in ‘Performance Mode’ with ‘heavy’ 4K graphics, but that the full game will also feature a ‘Frame Rate’ mode which, as the name suggests, prioritizes frame rate.

Yoshida did not go too far on the resolution and framerate targets of the Final Fantasy 16 graphics presets, which will probably be revealed close to launch, when the team’s optimization work is finished.

