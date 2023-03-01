Home Sports Just Fontaine, the top scorer in a single edition of the soccer World Cup, has died
Just Fontaine, the top scorer in a single edition of the soccer World Cup, has died

Just Fontaine, the top scorer in a single edition of the soccer World Cup, has died

Just Fontaine, a former French footballer and coach best remembered for the 13 goals he scored at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, has died at the age of 89. With those 13 goals scored in six games, Fontaine still holds the scoring record in a single edition of the World Championships ahead of the Hungarian Sándor Kocsis (11) and the German Gerd Müller (10).

Born in Morocco, he played mainly for Stade Reims, with whom he won three championships, and had a career marked by many injuries. With the French national team he finished third at the 1958 World Cup and with the goals scored in the only edition in which he took part he is still in fourth place among the best goalscorers in the history of the World Cup, tied with Lionel Messi. After retiring he coached France, Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco.

