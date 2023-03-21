Home News Conmebol will award prizes for matches won in the Group Phase
Conmebol will award prizes for matches won in the Group Phase

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has announced a significant increase in prize money to be awarded at its club tournaments this year. The organization will distribute around $301,000,000 in tournaments, an increase of more than $57,000,000 compared to the previous year.

The most important novelty is that as of this edition, it will be awarded an additional USD 300,000 per match won in the Group Phase in the Libertadores and USD 100,000 in the South American. According to the organization, this measure was implemented with the aim of recognizing the sporting merits of the teams and increasing the competitiveness of the matches.

These prizes will incentivize the teams to seek victory in each match, regardless of their score or position in the table, which will lead to more disputed and risky matches. In addition, the increased prize money for group stage wins means that clubs will have more opportunities to win money during the competition.

In the Libertadores, up to USD 207,800,000 will be distributed, which means an increase of 21% compared to 2022, while in the Sudamericana up to USD 77,800,000 will be distributed, an increase of 30% compared to the previous edition.

If a team were to win all of its Libertadores Group Stage matches, it could receive up to USD 124,800,000 in prize money, which represents a 30% increase over the previous year. In addition, the champion of the competition also ensures the amounts for the Cup Winners’ Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The South American champion could receive a cumulative USD 8,675,000 from Phase 1, at the close of the competition, an increase of 8% compared to last year. It will also dispute the bag assigned to the Recopa and ensures the amounts for participation in the group stage of the Libertadores the following year.

In summary, the new prizes for victory in the matches of the Group Phase of the Libertadores and Sudamericana will generate more competitive matches and more attractive tournaments for spectators, while giving clubs the opportunity to earn more money during the competition. .

