André-Alain Atundu leaves the Common Front for Change (FCC) and joins the Sacred Union of the Nation of Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi. The president of the Convention for Democracy and the Republic party announced this Monday, March 20 in Kinshasa during a press conference.

He justifies his choice to work with Felix Antoine Tshisekedi by his desire to “strengthen national cohesion”.

