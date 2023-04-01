Madinah Munora: Actress Meera got the happiness of Umra.

According to the details, the actress has had the blessing of Umrah in the month of Ramadan. Meera also attended the grave of Rasool ﷺ.

He shared pictures and videos of performing Umrah and visiting Rasulullah sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam on social media. I said that performing Umrah is a blessing. In the month of Ramadan, the reward of Umrah increases many times and I feel very happy. I feel fortunate that Allah has given me this happiness.