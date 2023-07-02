Home » Frankfurt poet Piekar honored in Klagenfurt
News

Frankfurt poet Piekar honored in Klagenfurt

by admin
Frankfurt poet Piekar honored in Klagenfurt

HomeHessen

Created: 07/02/2023, 14:25

Writer Martin Piekar during the presentation of the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize. © Gert Eggenberger/APA/dpa

The Frankfurt poet Martin Piekar received several awards at the 47th Days of German-language Literature in Klagenfurt. The 32-year-old from Bad Soden am Taunus not only won the Kelag Prize (10,000 euros) awarded by the jury on Sunday with his homage to his deceased Polish mother. The emotional and personal text also prevailed in the online vote for the audience award (7,000 euros).

Klagenfurt/Frankfurt – In the literary competition, twelve authors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland read their texts from Thursday to Saturday. The German author Valeria Gordeev from Tübingen received the most important award – the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize. dpa

See also  Colombia women's team won against Nigeria

You may also like

Fico built his campaign on a lie about...

Night of Disappointment: Featherweight’s Concert in Nashville Gets...

More than 80 “exceptional” objects from the Bronze...

The Power of Faith: A Journey of the...

El Salvador and Costa Rica tied without goals...

This is Barbie’s Malibu dream house

The police concentrate on the Champs Elysees in...

Pereira ranks fifth with the lowest unemployment rate

Yuelu Academy of Hunan University: Continuing the Legacy...

Simson meeting in Suhl – exit with 2,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy