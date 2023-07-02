Frankfurt poet Piekar honored in Klagenfurt

HomeHessen

Writer Martin Piekar during the presentation of the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize. © Gert Eggenberger/APA/dpa

The Frankfurt poet Martin Piekar received several awards at the 47th Days of German-language Literature in Klagenfurt. The 32-year-old from Bad Soden am Taunus not only won the Kelag Prize (10,000 euros) awarded by the jury on Sunday with his homage to his deceased Polish mother. The emotional and personal text also prevailed in the online vote for the audience award (7,000 euros).

Klagenfurt/Frankfurt – In the literary competition, twelve authors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland read their texts from Thursday to Saturday. The German author Valeria Gordeev from Tübingen received the most important award – the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize. dpa

