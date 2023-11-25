Home » ConocoPhillips: consolidation before the end?
News

ConocoPhillips: consolidation before the end?

by admin
ConocoPhillips: consolidation before the end?

The current situation is reflected in the current price development of the share.

The oil sector is undergoing consolidation. Oil prices are weakening. Oil producers’ stocks consolidate. The past quarterly reporting season was rather mixed. Some disappointments dampened the buying mood of market players.

The quarterly results presented by ConocoPhillips at the beginning of November were also ambivalent and not entirely convincing.

The current situation is reflected in the current price development of the share. Since the failed attempt in October to push above the resistance cluster around $125+, the air has simply run out. The quarterly results published at the beginning of November failed to boost the price development again.

In the last few trading days, the price area of ​​$115/$110 was in focus. The share shows signs of forming a bottom in this area. However, the whole thing should still be treated with caution. The share still lacks upward momentum.

In short. ConocoPhillips could be about to form a consolidation bottom in the $115/$110 zone. Whether the venture will succeed remains to be seen. If the share price falls below $110, the scenario would be off the table. To make initial impact on the upside, ConocoPhillips needs to break above the $118/$120 resistance area. To go back to the question raised at the beginning – the end of consolidation is not yet in sight. To initiate this, ConocoPhillips needs to push above $120.

See also  Shanghai Epidemic Press Conference: 3 newly confirmed local cases are adjusted to medium-risk areas in three places|New Coronary Pneumonia|Shanghai_Sina News

You may also like

Other young Chocoans have hanged themselves

Guizhou female entrepreneur failed to collect debt from...

Closing the cycle and sidewalk gap in the...

They kill him and throw him into a...

Air alert: a plane made an emergency landing...

Petro spoke out about the tanker scandal and...

China Meteorological Administration: Temperatures in the south will...

After the bobsleigh accident in Altenberg: Injured Swiss...

Faculty of Human Health with tutorial classroom at...

To prison for the murder of a man...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy