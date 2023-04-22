Construction of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf started across the board Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

Construction of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf started across the board



According to the Guangdong Provincial Department of Water Resources, on the 20th, the construction of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf officially started. At present, 43 participating units of the project have entered the site in an all-round way, more than 3,000 people and more than 460 large-scale machinery and equipment have entered the site for operation, and 48 work areas have started construction on the whole line.

In Dajing Town, Gaozhou, Maoming, Guangdong, at the construction site of the Zhengcun inverted siphon outlet of the B1 construction bid section of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf, several large-scale equipment are busy running, and dozens of workers are carrying out pouring construction above the tunnel. It is reported that the Zhengcun inverted siphon is an important main structure on the main water delivery line of the project. It is a key control project of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf. The total length is about 4.7 kilometers. The tunnel is constructed by drilling and blasting. Affected by the clamping development of faults, the rock mass is fragmented and lithified. There are 7 fault zones distributed in the construction area, and the line crosses the expressway twice, making the construction difficult. At present, we are stepping up work on intercepting gutters, slope frame beams, and site leveling and hardening to prepare for the formal entry into the tunnel.

The Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf is a backbone project of the national water network and one of the 150 major national water conservancy projects. The project starts from Dixin Village in the main stream of Xijiang River in Yunan County, Yunan County in the north, and ends at Dashuiqiao Reservoir in Xuwen County, Zhanjiang in the south, spanning the four cities of Yunfu, Yangjiang, Maoming and Zhanjiang. The construction period is 96 months. After the completion of the project, it will systematically solve the problem of water shortage in the four cities in western Guangdong, benefiting 18 million people along the route.

Next, the relevant provincial departments at all levels, the four cities in western Guangdong and participating enterprises will comprehensively promote the construction of the project to attract high-quality and reassuring water to the people in western Guangdong.