The side aisle of the Church of San Francesco in Treviso gets a makeover.
Thursday 15 December was presented the architectural and artistic redevelopment project of the spaces used as a penitentiary located at the entrance to the building.
Restoration at San Francesco in Treviso, the rector: “An honor to be able to restore this symbolic place”
An intervention that involves the restoration of the wall hangings and the 16th century frescoes of the first chapel, the relocation of a fragment of a fresco depicting the Madonna and Child and new wooden volumes to create a new chapel of Reconciliation.
The project has a cost of 45 thousand eurosthe Municipality of Treviso, owner of the church, will invest 25 and the BCC Pordenonese Monsile will cover the remaining 20.