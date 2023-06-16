Home » Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffer a global drop
On the afternoon of this June 16, there was a massive interruption in the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook services, both in their web version and in their mobile applications. Users from different countries have reported problems loading content, sending messages and accessing their profiles, since the information does not load correctly.

Faced with this situation, they have turned to Twitter as a means of reporting the ruling. Some users even wondered if the failure was related to iPhone devices, but the answer is negative. Since the interruption affects users of different operating systems, regardless of the brand or model of their mobile phones.

For its part, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, explained: “We are aware that some of you might be experiencing problems” “We are working to get things running 100% again. We’ll keep you informed, in the meantime, thanks for your patience.”

Photo: Taken by @Mau_Albornoz

In the case of WhatsApp, the most widely used messaging application worldwide, users can send text messages to their contacts without problems, but find it impossible to send audio, images or stickers. For its part, on Instagram, the social network focused on sharing photos and videos, users cannot upload stories.

