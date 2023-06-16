Home » «You created me, now I want to create new Zlatans»- breaking latest news
The former striker speaks again after retiring: “My dream has gone from being impossible to possible, I want to leave the legacy to those who understand that nothing is impossible”

“It started with a dream. A dream that has turned from impossible to possible (but the pun, in English is from “Impossible to I’m possible”, ndr)» . With a long barefoot post on Facebook, the first non-advertising since thanking fans after retiring from football, Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to talking about himself, and beyond.

“I am born in Malmö. Grew up to Amsterdam (Ajax, ndr). Become wiser a Torino (Juventus) – lists the Swedish striker retracing the stages of his long career -. I became a lion a Barcelona. I grew up in Milano (Inter) and had new prospects in Paris (Psg). I gained resistance to Manchester (United) and enjoyed a The Angels (galaxy). And then I finally found peace in my new homeland a Milano (Milan)».

However, there is also space for the memory of his historic attorney Mino Raiola, who passed away on April 30, 2022. «You created me. And the legacy I hope to leave behind they are all new Zlatan created by me — almost running for a role of prosecutor for the future -. Everyone who has the heart of a lion. All those who have fire burning in their eyes. Everyone who truly understands that nothing is impossible. Thanks for everything. Mino, we did it! The race is over. It was a great trip. I miss you,” he added.

June 16, 2023 (change June 16, 2023 | 18:24)

