«You created me, now I want to create new Zlatans»- breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

The former striker speaks again after retiring: “My dream has gone from being impossible to possible, I want to leave the legacy to those who understand that nothing is impossible”

“It started with a dream. A dream that has turned from impossible to possible (but the pun, in English is from “Impossible to I’m possible”, ndr)» . With a long barefoot post on Facebook, the first non-advertising since thanking fans after retiring from football, Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to talking about himself, and beyond.

“I am born in Malmö. Grew up to Amsterdam (Ajax, ndr). Become wiser a Torino (Juventus) – lists the Swedish striker retracing the stages of his long career -. I became a lion a Barcelona. I grew up in Milano (Inter) and had new prospects in Paris (Psg). I gained resistance to Manchester (United) and enjoyed a The Angels (galaxy). And then I finally found peace in my new homeland a Milano (Milan)».