Waterproofing in a workmanlike manner: design errors, solutions and case studies – online seminar | Order of Architects of Florence

webinars | Monday 22 May 2023 h. 9-13

Order and Foundation of Architects Florence organizes an online seminar entitled Designing a state-of-the-art waterproofing systemscheduled for May 22, 2023.

On the occasion of the event will be conducted a in-depth analysis of the most recurring design errors in the construction of waterproof systems. Based on the experience gained, industry experts state that in most cases these are actions carried out due to the lack of knowledge of standards and technical documentsbut also due to the presence of workers not always trained on the subject.

From this point of view, the seminar has the very objective of training on the subject, so as to limit the situations in which it is easy to fall into error. An appropriate knowledge of the tools available to technicians, in fact, is the ideal starting point for design waterproofing in a workmanlike manner in an aware and conscientious manner, also avoiding incurring problems related to the relationship with insurance companies and with third-party bodies responsible for verifying the conformity of the work carried out with the formulated projects.

The course will be taught by Antonio Broccolino, architect who has been dealing with waterproofing since 1976first in the field of application, then in production and finally, for about 20 years, in the field of design and conformity verification for insurance purposes.

The event is part of the Week for Arch, a week dedicated to the training of architects and architecture enthusiasts. In fact, for the professionals who will participate in the course, the release of 4 CFP.

We will talk about

Design of waterproof systems in relation to the state of affairs in Italy

Technical, regulatory and training tools available to professionals

Revolutionary tools to assist designers

Responsibilities of designers in defining waterproof systems

Certification of a waterproof system by an ODI – Accredia certified inspection body

Requirements for defining the waterproofing work as “insurable”.

Roof maintenance plan and user manual, fundamental elements to be foreseen within the project by the designer

Analysis of the various types of insurance for specific building works

Task of the ODI in the dormant verification of the project or of the specifications

Case studies in progress.

Registration and costs

Registration must be done by 16 May 2023 on the site architettifirenze.it.

The participation fee is:

35.00 euros (VAT included) for Architects enrolled in the Order of Florence

for Architects enrolled in the Order of Florence 50.00 euros (VAT included) for outdoors.

DESIGNING A STATE OF THE ART WATERPROOFING SYSTEM

webinar on Gotomeeting platform

Monday 22 May 2023 | 9am – 1pm

full program

+ info: www.architettifirenze.it