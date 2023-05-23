Continuously create a new situation of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics with hard work and responsibility

Since the launch of the theme education on Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the foreign affairs front has conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, comprehensively and accurately grasped the goals and requirements, closely linked to reality, carefully organized, carefully deployed, closely Carry out thematic education in combination with the work of the Diplomatic Center, adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge and practice, and transform Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics into a strong ideal, temper party spirit, guide practice, and promote work. A new situation in major country diplomacy with distinctive features.

The Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission regards the development of themed education as an important political task, closely follows the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, conducts large-scale studies around the party’s innovative theory, and conducts large-scale research around better performance of duties and responsibilities , carry out large-scale training around improving the quality and efficiency of work, strengthen rectification and rectification around the problems found in the inspection, and strive to achieve tangible results in the aspects of learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance. Focus on the study of the party’s innovative theory, hold 5 rounds of reading classes for all staff, organize a series of special counseling report meetings, combine collective learning with seminars and exchanges, and promote all party members and cadres to further learn and understand Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It is Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought. Intensify theoretical study to guide development practice, and deepen investigation and research to promote the solution of development problems. Focus on the strategic long-term and key and difficult issues of diplomatic and foreign affairs work, carefully study and formulate work plans, and vigorously investigate and research; highlight the practice orientation, combine thematic education with promoting foreign affairs, and use the new atmosphere as the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s diplomatic and foreign affairs staff assistant duty.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly grasps the general requirements of thematic education, insists on starting from a high starting point, advancing with high quality, and implementing with high standards. The Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting immediately to study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Set up a reading class for the party committee of the ministry, arrange 14 half-days to concentrate on reading, and lead and learn to promote learning. In view of the large number of stalls and wide distribution on the diplomatic front, the Party Committee of the Ministry sent 5 roving steering groups to supervise and guide the theme education carried out by 36 affiliated units within the Ministry and 265 party committees of embassies and consulates stationed abroad. Adhere to research and open the way, use the party’s innovative theory to study new situations and solve new problems. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strengthened its ideological, political, and action-consciousness in conducting investigations and research, focused on the obstacles and difficulties in diplomatic work, and identified 10 research topics. Members of the party committee of the Ministry took the lead in demonstrating, combined with the work in charge and claimed separately, adhered to the “four nos and two straights” and other methods to carry out research, and put effort into observing the facts, making practical moves, doing practical things, and seeking practical results.

The International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China regards promoting the high-quality development of the party’s external work and better serving the overall situation of the party and the country in the new era as the starting point and goal of carrying out thematic education, and insists on learning by doing and doing by doing. The leading group of the Ministry gave full play to the demonstration role of learning, and organized reading classes for the leading group of the Ministry on the basis of carrying out the special study of the Central Group of Theoretical Study of the Ministry. Various units within the Ministry carry out various forms of learning activities, combining red resources to deepen learning perception. Three batches of cadres at the bureau level carried out a 7-day reading class, complete and original study of the required readings. Focusing on 28 specific research topics, 42 special seminars were carried out to deepen the understanding, comprehension and grasp of the party’s innovation theory during exchanges. Carry out investigation and research based on the standards of “deep, realistic, detailed, accurate and effective”. to full coverage. Emphasis on practice, through visits, holding symposiums, coordination meetings, etc., using channels of communication with foreign political parties, fully soliciting opinions and suggestions from all parties, and strengthening the grasp of issues such as its own development and the international situation.

The China International Development Cooperation Agency combines the theme education with learning and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on foreign aid work, and promoting the reform and development of foreign aid, and transforms the learning results into promoting high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and implementing the global It is a strong driving force for development initiatives and other work, and serves the overall layout of the country’s external work. Formulated and issued the theme education survey and research work plan, and members of the agency’s leadership team took the lead to conduct in-depth investigations on foreign aid implementation departments, enterprises, and aid construction projects to promote the resolution of blockages and difficulties in foreign aid work; organize staff from international agencies and foreign envoys stationed in China to go to local areas Study tours to help international development and cooperation, serve high-quality development and high-level opening up; combine the characteristics of foreign affairs departments to vigorously carry out external promotion, expand and enhance the international influence of China‘s propositions and initiatives.

The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries insists on integrating the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, into the various tasks of thematic education and the specific practice of non-governmental diplomacy, and actively plays the leading role of non-governmental diplomacy, the backbone of public diplomacy, and the bridge of urban diplomacy To carry out a series of activities of “please come in and go out” in an in-depth manner, extensively communicate with all walks of life in various countries, actively publicize the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought, promote mutual understanding and friendship between Chinese and foreign people, and serve Chinese characteristics Major-country diplomacy and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind have consolidated the foundation of public opinion.

The Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs combines thematic education with promoting people’s diplomacy, deeply studies and grasps the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and comprehensively promotes people’s diplomacy in the new era. Actively carry out diplomatic supporting activities, receive visits from foreign dignitaries and former dignitaries, actively carry out multiple track two dialogues, and hold large-scale international forums… Tell the story of China and the Communist Party of China well with folk narratives, and expand the public opinion base of knowing China and being friends with China , promoting state-to-state relations through people-to-people ties, contributing to serving the country’s overall diplomacy and solidly advancing Chinese-style modernization.