Controversial issues with the ÖVP – Sigrid Maurer: “It already pulls me on”

“It was clear from the start that it wouldn’t be easy”

Responding to the comment that turquoise-green’s popularity ratings were in free fall, Maurer said: “It was clear from the start that this coalition would not be easy.” It was about two “extremely different parties with extremely different positions”. Your goal is still to “implement as many green positions as possible”, especially in the climate area – “because we want to change this republic, because we are convinced that what we do is important”. She also saw the Greens as an anchor of stability: party leader Werner Kogler “is still Vice-Chancellor”, while Karl Nehammer is the third ÖVP Chancellor in this period.

