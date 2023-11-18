Home » Controversial New Texas Law and Mexican Judge’s Murder: The Week’s Top Stories
Controversial New Texas Law and Mexican Judge’s Murder: The Week’s Top Stories

Texas Bill Criminalizing Unauthorized Entry Aimed at Protecting State from Undocumented Immigrants

A new law has been approved in Texas that creates a state crime for unauthorized entry into the state from a foreign country. The bill specifies that the first offense would be classified as a misdemeanor, with subsequent offenses resulting in more serious state charges.

This initiative, which has been rejected on several occasions due to lack of votes among Republicans, would grant extraordinary powers to local police to detain foreigners who are suspected of having entered the state illegally from abroad. It is considered the toughest initiative of its kind in the United States.

The impact of this new law and how it could affect undocumented immigrants in Texas is explained in this video.

Outrage in Mexico Over Murder of Non-Binary Jurist

In Mexico, there has been a wave of outrage following the murder of Jesús Ociel Baena, the first person of non-binary gender to hold a position as a jurist in a court and to obtain a passport with this identity in the country. Baena’s lifeless body was found in his Aguascalientes residence, alongside that of his partner.

The state prosecutor’s office has maintained that he died at the hands of his partner, while his family and organizations have rejected this hypothesis. The federal government has also reacted to the news, which has sparked widespread indignation across Mexico.

The details surrounding Baena’s tragic death are outlined in this video.

Other Newsworthy Events

In addition to these newsworthy events, other stories that have marked the week include the heroism of a man who risked his life to save a police officer during a shooting in Texas, a former CIA agent who pleaded guilty to drugging and abusing several women, the rediscovery of a rare animal thought to have been extinct, and the effects of volcanic activity in Iceland following more than 900 recorded earthquakes.

See also  Belluno, sidewalks still covered with snow, pedestrians forced on the road

These stories have captured global attention and continue to merit close monitoring as more details emerge. Stay tuned for the latest updates and developments in these important news stories.

