Converging innovation power to empower youth development Beijing International Youth Innovation and Development Forum successfully held- Chinadaily.com

China Daily, May 27th On the afternoon of May 26th, the Beijing International Youth Innovation and Development Forum was held at the National Convention Center. As a parallel forum of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, this forum, with the theme of “gathering innovative power to empower youth development”, was hosted by the Beijing Talent Work Bureau, China Daily, and Beijing Overseas Scholars Center. The Ministry of Education, China Daily, leaders of Beijing, diplomatic envoys to China, and representatives of Nobel Prize winners attended the forum and delivered speeches. A total of about 300 people participated in the forum, including heads of relevant departments and international organizations, representatives of well-known scientists, entrepreneurs, and scholars, some outstanding foreign experts working in Beijing, and representatives of outstanding international students to discuss innovation and seek common development.

On the afternoon of May 26, the Beijing International Youth Innovation and Development Forum was held at the National Convention Center.Photo by Wang Zhuangfei



Sun Meijun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping attached great importance to the Zhongguancun Forum, and sent a special congratulatory letter and pointed out: “Currently, a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation is in-depth development, and it is more important than ever for mankind to solve the problem of common development. International cooperation and openness and sharing are more needed at all times.” As the capital of China, Beijing has unique advantages in gathering young people and serving innovation and development. We will join hands with all parties to build a global innovation resource cooperation platform, vigorously promote global young talents to participate in Beijing’s development in an all-round and diversified way, and make Beijing a hot spot for Chinese and foreign youths to start their own businesses and a city of dreams.

Sun Meijun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the forum.Photo by Wang Zhuangfei



Chen Jie, a member of the party group and deputy minister of the Ministry of Education, said that young talents are the source of strategic talent and will surely become a new force for technological innovation. China attaches great importance to the cultivation of talents, and is striving to cultivate a fertile ground for the development of young innovative talents. The Ministry of Education is willing to continue to deepen strategic cooperation with Beijing in the field of talents, and jointly invest resources in cultivating, introducing, using, and serving young talents to help Beijing build a platform for the exchange and gathering of global innovation resources and accelerate the establishment of a world talent highland; it is willing to work together with countries around the world , to contribute to strengthening the global flow of young talents, promoting cultural exchanges among countries, and deepening international cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, and talents.

Chen Jie, a member of the party group of the Ministry of Education and vice minister, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the forum.Photo by Wang Zhuangfei



Qu Yingpu, president and editor-in-chief of China Daily, pointed out that innovation is the need to realize the high-quality life of the people, the need to build a new development pattern, and the need to build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must adhere to innovative thinking, and realize innovation and reform on the basis of grasping objective laws and highlighting problem orientation. We must uphold an open mind and firmly promote international cooperation in science and technology. It is necessary to improve the system and mechanism and create an innovative talent team. Contemporary Chinese youth are walking in the same direction as the new era. They have the world in mind, have the spirit of pioneering and innovation, and also have an open and cooperative attitude. They will definitely deepen cooperation and collaborate with youth from all over the world in exchanges.

Qu Yingpu, President and Editor-in-Chief of China Daily, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the forum.Photo by Wang Zhuangfei



Switzerland’s ambassador to China, Bai Ruiyi, said that both Switzerland and China are committed to providing the best opportunities for young talents. Switzerland has invested a lot of resources in the innovation and development of young talents, and has a sound training system for young talents. At the same time, it has a very close cooperative relationship with enterprises, including providing support for innovation and entrepreneurship. Youth represent the future, and we must pass on our responsibility to the world to the next generation of young talents.

Barry Barish, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics and Linde Professor of Physics at the California Institute of Technology, emphasized in his video speech that scientific and technological achievements should be fully applied and transformed to serve the society, which is one of the ultimate goals of technological innovation. He believes that in this era of rapid technological innovation, innovation-driven development is the foundation of national and regional competitiveness. “We need to continue to deepen cooperation, promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and at the same time strengthen the introduction of international talents, promote international education and exchanges of young talents, and jointly promote the development of global scientific and technological innovation.”

Jeffrey Lemon, executive vice president of New York University Shanghai, Xue Qikun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of Southern University of Science and Technology, Asma, director of the Human Resources Bureau of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Montoya, vice president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, focused on “innovating for young talents” The keynote speeches were delivered on the theme of “Development Empowerment”, sharing their thinking on the relationship between university education, “dual carbon” strategy, international organizations and regional development, China-EU economic and trade relations, and the innovation and development of young talents. The forum also set up a “Youth Talk” session, in which five outstanding Chinese and foreign youth representatives talked about their experiences and experiences in Beijing’s innovative development and promotion of Sino-foreign exchanges.

Chinese and foreign youth representatives delivered speeches in the “Youth Talk” session on “Talking about Youth Innovation – Interpreting Youth Responsibilities and Responsibilities with Actions”.Photo by Wang Zhuangfei



At the forum, the China Scholarship Council and the Beijing Overseas Scholars Center signed a special cooperation framework agreement on the cultivation of government-sent overseas talents. Beijing Talent Development Strategy Research Institute and Peking University Guanghua School of Management jointly released the “Global Cities Talent Stickiness Index Report (2022)”. According to the report, Beijing ranks sixth in the comprehensive score among global cities and ranks first among Chinese cities for three consecutive years.

Chinese and foreign guests attended the Beijing International Youth Innovation and Development Forum.Photo by Wang Zhuangfei



The forum was co-organized by Beijing Talent Development Strategy Research Institute, 21st Century Newspaper, China Daily New Era Snow Studio, China Foreign Government Information Service Platform Employment China, Pusi College, and supported by the China Scholarship Council.

[Responsible editor: Zhang Tianlei]