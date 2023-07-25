Corina Baur: Farewell to the secret Bullerbü

0
Corina Baur has particularly fond memories of the foil door that was created in the first year of the pandemic. “The school year still lasted four weeks and we had a pregnant colleague in fourth grade who was no longer allowed to teach overnight.” That was difficult for the colleague. Bauer and her team chose two adjoining classrooms, and the caretaker separated them…
88% of the article is still covered.
See also Covid, 400 thousand cases reached in the region from 29 February 2020: one out of three inhabitants has been infected