In Friuli Venezia Giulia 655 new cases, five deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of a total of 4,587 tests and swabs 655 positivity to Covid 19 have been found. In detail, 160 new infections have been detected on 2,231 molecular swabs. There are also 2,356 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 495 cases emerged. There are 2 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 155. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today there are 5 deaths, of which 1 in Trieste, 2 in Udine, 1 in Pordenone and 1 in Gorizia. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,366, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,342 in Trieste, 2,495 in Udine, 1,033 in Pordenone and 496 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 475,747 people have been positive.

Tuscany, 929 new cases and 4 deaths

In Tuscany there are 1,376,616 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 929 more than yesterday (189 confirmed with molecular swab and 740 by rapid antigen test) and four deaths are recorded. 1,017 molecular swabs and 6,593 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.2% were positive. On the other hand, 1,508 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 61.6% were positive. The currently positive are 82,647 today, -0.8% compared to yesterday. There are 291 hospitalized (11 fewer than yesterday), of which 11 in intensive care (1 more).

Fiaso: pediatric hospitalizations are decreasing, children 0-4 years more affected

“In the pediatric age groups there is a decrease in hospitalized ‘for Covid’ and an increase in ‘with Covid’. This is the only rising figure of today’s survey that will need to be observed in the coming weeks “. This is highlighted by the report of the sentinel hospitals belonging to the Fiaso network, the Federation of health and hospital companies, with the data as of August 30 of the report. “The age group most affected continues to be that from 0 to 4 years, which represents 71% of patients,” recalls the report.

“A total of 31 patients under 18 hospitalized with Sars-Cov-2 infection in the August 30 survey carried out in pediatric hospitals and pediatric wards of hospitals belonging to the sentinel network of Fiaso compared to 25 last week – continues the report – There is an upward fluctuation (+ 24%), but exclusively for patients ‘with Covid’, ie patients who arrived in hospital for the treatment of other pathologies and found incidentally positive for the pre-admission swab “.

2,848 new cases in Veneto, 713 hospitalizations, two deaths



There are 2,848 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Veneto this morning, yesterday they were 3,700. The number of currently positive in the region decreases: today 47,929 against 48,188 yesterday. Instead, the contraction of hospitalizations stops: 713 today compared to 712 24 hours ago. A phenomenon caused by a very slight increase in hospitalizations in non-critical areas (682 today compared to 681 yesterday) and by the stabilization of intensive care (31 today as 24 hours ago). The deaths this morning amounted to two, yesterday there were seven.