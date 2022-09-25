THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

In Lazio zero deaths and 1,834 new cases, 851 in Rome

Today in Lazio out of 2,248 molecular swabs and 8,288 antigenic swabs for a total of 10,536 swabs, 1,834 new positive cases are recorded (-132), 0 deaths (-3), 333 hospitalized (-2), 25 intensive care (=) and +1.041 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 17.4%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 851. This was announced in a note by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

In Umbria, hospitalized and current positives are growing

The number of Covid hospitalized in Umbria increased, 108, seven more on Saturday, two in intensive care. And the current positives are also growing, now 3,857, 120 more, with a growth of 15.7 percent compared to a week ago. The website of the Region reports it. In the last day, 472 new cases emerged and 351 recovered, with one new death from the virus. Analyzed 2,295 swabs and antigen tests, with a positivity rate of 20.56 percent, up from 19.5 percent on Sunday last week.

In South Tyrol 229 cases and no deaths

There are 229 new cases of covid registered in South Tyrol. In the last 24 hours, the laboratories of the provincial health authority carried out 68 PCR swabs and registered 1 new positive case. In addition, 228 antigen tests are positive compared to 1,222 analyzed. There are no victims, while there are 252 new healed. At the moment 2,721 people are in quarantine or home isolation, 24 fewer than yesterday. The weekly incidence continues to grow, today at 451 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (+12). As of yesterday, in the provincial hospitals there were 54 patients in the medical wards and 3 in intensive care.

501 positive and 1 death in Friuli Venezia Giulia

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 501 new positivity to Covid have been ascertained from 4,101 swabs, of which 51 from 863 molecular swabs and 450 from 2,135 antigenic swabs; there was 1 death, in Udine. Four people are hospitalized in intensive care, 110 in the other wards. The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is 339.6. The data was communicated by the Central Directorate for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg, 487,673 positivity has been ascertained. while the deaths were 5,424.

Veneto, infections are down, 2,717 in the last 24 hours

Small improvement in the Covid situation in Veneto, where infections are down compared to yesterday: 2,717 new cases in the last 24 hours, compared to 3,319 the previous day. The bulletin of the Region reports it. The total number of people affected by the infection since the start of the pandemic rises to 2,253,750. One victim is also recorded, updating the death toll to 15,456. The total patients are 38,902 (+201). 480 (-9) Covid patients are hospitalized in the medical departments of hospitals, 19 (+1) in intensive care. As for vaccines, yesterday there were only 963 administrations, mostly (855) fourth doses.