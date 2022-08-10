Home News Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 31,703 new cases (-30.5% in 7 days) and 145 victims
News

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 31,703 new cases (-30.5% in 7 days) and 145 victims

by admin
Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 31,703 new cases (-30.5% in 7 days) and 145 victims

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

Loading…

There are 31,703 new cases of Coronavirus positivity recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 43,084 yesterday. The figure is based on 201,509 swabs, compared to 272,495 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is down by 30.5%.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY

Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day

Loading…

The victims of today

The daily report, released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection at 16:00 on Wednesday 10 August, also counts 145 victims, 32 fewer than the 177 recorded yesterday. Also in this case the figure is down on a weekly basis (-15.2%).

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 15.7%, a result in line with yesterday’s 15.5%.

INTENSIVE CARE AND ADMISSIONS

The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the daily percentage growth.

Loading…

Admitted to intensive care and ordinary wards

The report shows 321 patients hospitalized in intensive care, 10 fewer than yesterday (331) and -18.9% compared to 7 days ago, while the daily admissions are 28. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are instead 8,592, 224 fewer compared to yesterday’s 8,816 (-14.1% on a weekly basis).

You may also like

Confcommercio awards the “Bepi Bosol” shop

Four departments deploy to strengthen the monitoring of...

Nodo alla gola – Dan Savage

Grape festival in the 2022 edition Boccio plays...

LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini...

With his knife and hashish in Casier’s park

Genoa, a young right-wing extremist goes to fight...

Zhou Xiaohui: Tangshan Assault Case Undocumented, Mental Hospital...

Covid, in Fvg 956 new infections and one...

One-off bonus of one thousand euros for fragile...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy