There are 31,703 new cases of Coronavirus positivity recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 43,084 yesterday. The figure is based on 201,509 swabs, compared to 272,495 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is down by 30.5%.

The victims of today

The daily report, released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection at 16:00 on Wednesday 10 August, also counts 145 victims, 32 fewer than the 177 recorded yesterday. Also in this case the figure is down on a weekly basis (-15.2%).

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 15.7%, a result in line with yesterday’s 15.5%.

Admitted to intensive care and ordinary wards

The report shows 321 patients hospitalized in intensive care, 10 fewer than yesterday (331) and -18.9% compared to 7 days ago, while the daily admissions are 28. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are instead 8,592, 224 fewer compared to yesterday’s 8,816 (-14.1% on a weekly basis).