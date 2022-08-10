PAVIA

It starts immediately with a derby on the first day of the women’s B2 series volleyball championship: this is the one that will oppose the newly promoted Sfre Universo In Volley Pavia of coach Fontana at Certosa Volley on Saturday 8 October at the PalaRavizza (8.30 pm).

On the same opening day, but at 9 pm, the Florens Vigevano will be involved in an “almost derby” on the field of the Direma Pizza Club Novara and, the following week at PalaBonomi at 6 pm, they will receive the Splendor Cossato for the second day in which at 9 pm the Certosa will host Fenera Chieri and Universo In Volley will be in Alba before facing the away match in Chieri on the following Saturday at 6pm. On the same third day, Florens will be back at home at 6 pm with Albisola, while Certosa will be in Cuneo at 8.30 pm, opponent of Universo Pavia at 8.30 pm the following Saturday at PalaRavizza in a fourth round that sends Florens Vigevano to Turin against Ascot Labormet2 To Play and sees Certosa at home at 9pm with Direma Pizza Club Novara. In the fifth round on Saturday 5 November, Florens Vigevano hosts Rivarolo Canavese at palaBonomi at 6pm, Certosa is at 8.30pm in Savigliano and Universo Pavia plays in Casale Monferrato on Sunday at 6pm before hosting Savigliano the following Saturday. In the same sixth round, Certosa receives Albisola at 9 pm and Florens Vigevano plays in Collegno at 8.30 pm. On the seventh round on November 19, Florens hosts Alba at 18, SFRE Universo In Volley Pavia at 21 is a guest of the Direma Pizza Club Novara and on Sunday Certosa is on stage in Casale Monferrato. Another derby on the eighth day at 21 between Certosa and Florens Vigevano, while Universo Pavia receives Cossato at PalaRavizza at 20.20. The last first leg derby is played in the ninth at the PalaBonomi in Vigevano at 18 between Florens and Universo Pavia, while Certosa at 18 goes to Turin as a guest of Ascot Labormet2 To Play. On 10 December for the tenth round, Florens Vigevano plays at 6 pm in Chieri, Certosa receives Cossato at 9 pm and Universo Pavia receives Ascot Labormet2 To Play at PalaRavizza at 8.30 pm. The last round of 2022, on December 17, sends Universo Pavia to Rivarolo Canavese at 8 pm, Certosa to Collegno at 8.30 pm, while Florens Vigevano-Cuneo is proposed to the PalaBonomi at 6 pm.

It resumes on 7 January with Florens at 20.30 in Savigliano, Certosa at home at 21 with Rivarolo Canavese and Universo Pavia at 20.30 at PalaRavizza with Collegno. Last outing on January 14 with SFRE Universo In Volley Pavia away to Albisola at 9 pm, Certosa at the same time in Alba and Florens Vigevano at home at 6 pm with Euromac Mix Casale Monferrato.

The path in the return

Then two weeks of pause before the return that on February 4 opposes the Florens at home at the Direma Pizza Club Novara at 6 pm and re-proposes the Certosa-Universo Pavia derby at 9 pm. The only break on April 8-9 for the Easter weekend, the last of the regular season on May 6, then the playoffs for thirteen overall promotions in women’s B1 series with a formula that will be announced at the end of August with the final calendars. The last four of each group will go down to C with play out dispute (first leg, second leg and eventual additional set) between 10th and 11th place only if there is a maximum distance of two points between the two teams.

f.ba.