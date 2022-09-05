Home News Coronavirus latest news. US study confirms safety of vaccines for children under 5 years of age
News

Coronavirus latest news. US study confirms safety of vaccines for children under 5 years of age

by admin
Coronavirus latest news. US study confirms safety of vaccines for children under 5 years of age

An analysis conducted by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Food and Drug Administration (Fda) confirmed the safety of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 in children under the age of 5. The study was published in the weekly bulletin of the CDC. On June 17, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children from 6 months to 4 years and the Moderna vaccine for children from 6 months to 5 years as an emergency. As of August 21, according to the study, about 1 million children in this age group had received the vaccine (599,457 for Pfizer-BioNTech and 440,773 for Moderna).

Researchers analyzed two different adverse reaction collection systems. The first, called ‘v-safe’, is a system that allows citizens to participate, after joining at the time of vaccination, in monitoring the safety of vaccines by sending questionnaires online or via mobile phones. Of the 23,266 children involved in this surveillance system, more than 5,000 reported a local reaction at the injection site; almost 11 thousand a systemic reaction. The most common reactions among children up to 2 years old were irritability, crying, fever, difficulty sleeping; in older ones, arm pain, fatigue and fever.

The standard system of surveillance of vaccination-related events instead intercepted about a thousand reports. 98.1% of them were classified as non-serious. The most frequent problems encountered (455 cases) were errors made by staff, for example the use of an incorrect dosage. The most common adverse events were fever (197 cases), skin reaction (95), vomiting (79), urticaria (66), fatigue (60). 19 severe reactions were also reported (in more than a third of cases they were convulsions): some of them are still being investigated by the health authorities to verify the actual link with vaccination.

See also  When Wang Lixia visited Hohhot to supervise the epidemic prevention and control work unannounced, she emphasized that every second counts, flat management, overcoming difficulties, quickly and effectively cut off the chain of epidemic transmission - Inner Mongolia

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

Loading…

In Lazio 776 new cases, seven deaths

“Today in Lazio out of 1,472 molecular swabs and 9,059 antigenic swabs for a total of 10,531 swabs, there are 776 new positive cases (-405), 7 deaths (+4), 494 hospitalized (-11), 38 therapies intensive (-1) and +4.234 i healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 7.3%. There are 476 cases in Rome city ”. This was announced by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

In Emilia-Romagna 1,241 new cases and two deaths

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,827,232 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 1,241 more than yesterday, out of a total of 7,054 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 2,672 molecular and 4,382 antigen tests quick. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 17.6 percent. The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 30 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 3.4%), the average age is 64.5 years. There were also two deaths yesterday.

You may also like

Aifa green light for vaccines adapted against Omicron

Because the Chileans said no to the new...

San Benigno crashes into a trailer: a 57-year-old...

Salvini’s proposal on the Ministry of Innovation in...

Salvini in Treviso, leagues unleashed on the page...

Ermini to the Genoa court: “Reinforcements arriving already...

The restoration of the Giovanni da Udine fountain...

Positive results for Quero Vas for “multi-risk” maneuvers

The Closing of the Service Trade Fair, the...

The forgotten role of family counseling – Jennifer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy