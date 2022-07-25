Home News Cortina, the ordinance with bans and fines for the use of drinking water canceled
News

by admin
The new text signed by the mayor provides “only” stringent recommendations

CORTINA. Changed the ordinance on the use of drinking water. The mayor of Cortina d’Ampezzo, Gianluca Lorenzi, has issued a new provision that recommends a more responsible, thrifty and sustainable consumption of the blue resource, but puts the mandatory bans and the system of fines on file.

In the first act there was a ban on irrigating orchards and gardens, washing cars, filling swimming pools or other things with drinking water. Yesterday the mayor made the rules less restrictive, both because it rained and because in fact no one had respected the first document and all those who had invested money and work in their gardens continued to water them. Today the invitation, considering the drought period, is to avoid wasting water. It is understood that washing the car or filling the children’s pool or ornamental fountains is not essential and should be avoided as the water is scarce. Also in some public fountains the faucet has been inserted that allows passers-by to be able to take water, but at the same time it is closed if not used and therefore it should not be wasted.

The ordinance is active throughout the municipal area until the water emergency has passed. Should the situation lead to a clear-cut water shortage, the mayor will issue a special ordinance with precise and stringent obligations and prohibitions.

