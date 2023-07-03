Council of State leaves intact the election of the senators of the Historical Pact

The election of the congressmen had been sued for alleged irregularities in the registration of the list of candidates.

The Council of State left firm the election of the senators of the Historical Pact, whose choice had been demanded before that high court by the citizens José Manuel Abuchaibe and Richante Méndez Guzmán.

According to these people, the Senate list of the current government party supposedly did not have the legal requirements to run for the legislative elections in March 2022.

However, the magistrates rejected this argument and pointed out that article 262 of the Constitution was not infringed, which reads: “The selection of candidates for political parties and movements with legal status will be made through mechanisms of internal democracy, in accordance with the law and the statutes”.

“The act of election did not violate article 262 of the Political Constitution nor was it issued irregularly, due to the application of the voting percentage that was taken into account for the Colombia Humana party within the Historical Pact coalition that registered the list of candidates in the pre-electoral stage”, specifies the ruling of the Council of State.

Therefore, Senators Maria Jose Pizarro Rodriguez, Alexander Lopez Maya, Aida Yolanda Avella Esquivel, Martha Isabel Peralta Epiayú, Ivan Cepeda Castro, Piedad Esneda Cordoba Ruiz, Pedro Hernando Florez Porras, Isabel Cristina Zuleta Lopez, Alex Xavier Florez Hernandez, Clara Eugenia Lopez Obregon, Robert Daza Guevara, Yuly Esmeralda Hernandez Silva, Wilson Neber Arias Castillo, Gloria Ines Florez Schneider, Cesar Augusto Pachon Achury, Sandra Yaneth James Cruz, Paulino Riascos Riascos and Jael Quiroga Carrillo keep their curules intact.

Zonacero

