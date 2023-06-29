Council returns and sinks initiative for Personero contest

With this there are already three initiatives presented and that have been sunk by the majority in plenary.

After the opening of the merit contest has begun in the country to choose District Ombudsman, Santa Marta it still won’t boot. LThe councilors have sunk the proposal three times to give free rein to this process which is of paramount importance for samariums.

The group of councilorswho have opposed giving free rein to the contest are Santiago Zuleta, Juan Carlos Palacio, Juan Ruiz and Enrique González.

last week wasOfficials of the Prosecutor’s Office, requested the Board of Directors of the Corporation, details how the process progressed, however, the response was nil. Councilors who have refused or blocked the start of the process will have to respond to the Attorney for their actions contrary to the Law.

Similarly, if learned from the Attorney Generalwhich will be more than a thousand Ombudsmen that must be chosenand that some 200 municipalities are in arrears to open the process and Santa Marta It is the only District that does not initiate the process.

Finally, Marta García Rivera, member of the Board of Directors said that the power to initiate the process has the plenarythat is why the proposition is presented “now that the process is carried out by the Board of Directors is something else, but it is the plenary that decides whether or not to start the process, hence the pronouncement that we made and we sent the official letter that the Attorney General sent to that they realize why we are requesting the authorization, we need to start the process, yesterday the official of the Attorney General’s Office commented that it was necessary, because Santa Marta was among the 200 territorial entities that were in arrears, that they were concerned about this issue and that we will send them weekly reports, We are not threatening anyone, councilor Zuleta, what we have made known is that it is not a capricious action of the Board of Directors to request the powers to start the process of the District Ombudsman”.

