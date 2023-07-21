Councilor made clarification on Tarragona property

Last November of the year 2020, Councilman Juan Martin Bravo, made several complaints in the Cali Council, regarding alleged irregularities of the local administration, regarding the vocation of a land where the construction of a housing project of the Cosenza construction company was in advance.

In said debate, the Councilman questioned possible irregularities apparently carried out by the then Director of the Administrative Department of Municipal Planning of Cali, regarding the issuance of documents without allegedly complying with the requirements of the Law.

Within the complaint made by Councilman Juan Martin Bravo, the construction company COSENZA SAS was involved, which was in charge of the construction of the Tarragona project near the green corridor where today the ambitious project “Pacific Park” is intended to be carried out.

The foregoing led COSENZA to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office No. 760016000199202150378 against Councilman Juan Martin, for the alleged crime of Insult, considering that the lobbyist made statements that harmed the name of the construction company.

According to the Conciliation Hearing, held on July 10, 2023 between COSENZA SAS and Councilor Juan Martin Bravo; The parties reached a conciliation agreement, where the lobbyist promised to inform public opinion that:

“The property where the Tarragona Residential Complex project of the Constructora COSENZA SAS was developed. In accordance with real estate registration No. 370-46194 of the Public Instruments Registry office of Cali, it is private property. Thus, I am not aware that the Administrative Department of Municipal Planning of Cali favored the construction company COSENZA SAS.

However, said property is included within the Río Cali environmental corridor, according to articles 62, 248, 446 of the Land Management Plan (Agreement 0373 of 2014). Cartography 37 of the POT, cataloged it as a public space system.”

It will then remain pending for the authorities and control entities to investigate whether or not there were alleged irregularities on the part of the then Director of the Administrative Department of Municipal Planning of Cali in relation to these complaints made by the Councilor.

