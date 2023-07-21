AC Milan and PUMA unveil the new 2023/2024 away kit – Sport Marketing News

PUMA presents the new Away kit AC Milan for the 2023/24 season, designed to celebrate the link between football, fashion and design that makes the city of Milan unique.

Introduced by the Club in 1910, the white Away kit has become an iconic part of the AC Milan identity, becoming one of the symbols of the Club’s European successes. This season AC Milan and PUMA present a chic new version of the famous Away shirt which incorporates the distinctive features of the AC Milan crest to create an all-over graphic pattern inspired by Milanese fashion houses and traditional fashion patterns.

“I am thrilled to have joined a historic and iconic club like AC Milan”he has declared Christian Pulisic. “I am also very happy that we will be touring the US for the pre-season where I will be able to wear the new kit. AC Milan are an incredibly successful club and the iconic white kit has become a symbol of these victories over the years. As players, we feel a further injection of confidence knowing that we are wearing the legacy of AC Milan’s rich heritage.”

Marco Mueller, Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel di PUMAcommented: “Both PUMA and AC Milan are deeply rooted in footballing heritage. Milan is a city defined by football and fashion, and the new Away kit is a reflection of that. The contemporary design mixes the classic and traditional colors of the away kit with an avant-garde style. We believe we have created a kit that sits perfectly at the intersection of football, fashion and design and we can’t wait to see it on the pitch next season.”

Casper Stylsivg, Chief Revenue Officer di AC Milanhe added: “The new AC Milan away kit created by our partner PUMA beautifully captures the essence of our Club’s rich heritage, elegantly combining it with the fashion and design that are symbols of our city. The modern interpretation of the classic white kit symbolizes our commitment to honoring tradition while embracing innovation. This kit embodies the AC Milan spirit, showcasing our commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch. It is a testament to the Club’s iconic legacy and our unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries, leaving a lasting impression wherever we go.”

The new Authentic shirt it is equipped with cutting-edge technology that guarantees optimal performance and comfort on the pitch. Made with fabric ultraweave, the kit boasts a structured, 4-way stretch design that reduces weight and friction, allowing players to move freely and comfortably. Technology drycell integrated into the fabric is designed to keep the body dry at all times. The replica version is made from 100% recycled polyester and equipped with technology drycell for breathability and to keep the player dry and comfortable for the full 90 minutes. Both jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials, excluding edges and decorations, as a step towards a better future.

To celebrate the launch of the new kit, PUMA and AC Milan will organize an exclusive event in Los Angeles, as part of the pre-season tour, with the participation of AC Milan players and local influencers. AC Milan will debut the new Away kit at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on 23 July, when Milan will face Real Madrid, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour 2023.

