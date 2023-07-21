Friulchem ​​consolidates its presence in China

Friulchem, active in the pharmaceutical sector with specialization in drug delivery for the veterinary sector, has obtained from the Ministry of Agriculture of the People’s Republic of China the registration of two products of the Suppleo line, complementary feeds developed by Friulchem ​​with FC-Cubes® proprietary technology in the Vivaro plant.

The Company will also be present at the Pet Fair Asia in Shanghai, scheduled from 16 to 20 August 2023. The registrations concern, in particular, the products Suppleo Bio Skin, which helps to prevent and counteract skin alterations, and Suppleo Joint Comfort, which promotes the well-being of the joints and the maintenance of joint homeostasis mobility and once again highlight Friulchem’s commitment and willingness to develop projects in the Asian markets, considered strategic for the growth of the business at an international level.

Friulchem ​​confirms its interest in global development also with its presence at Pet Fair Asia, the largest trade fair in Asia and an important center of innovation for the international pet industry. The event attaches significant importance to Asian markets and offers a broad coverage of supply chain and sourcing needs. Friulchem, through the Suppleo brand, will present the latest novelties dedicated to pets (dogs and cats), highly palatable chewable tablets, with a stand on site.

