County leaders carry out pre-holiday safety production inspections



All media reporter Chai Liting and Fan Yang

News from our newspaper that the Spring Festival is approaching. Over the past few days, county leaders such as Wang Suishe, Gu Qiuli, and Zhang Hualiang have led teams to visit enterprises, construction sites and other places to carry out pre-holiday safety production inspections, investigate potential safety hazards, and resolutely prevent and prevent all kinds of safety accidents. , to ensure that the masses have a stable, peaceful and safe Spring Festival.

Yesterday morning, County Party Secretary Wang Suishe led the heads of relevant departments to Zhejiang Leiting Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. to inspect warehouses, logistics distribution and other areas on the spot to understand the operation of warehousing and logistics. The company is currently the largest express delivery company in Haiyan, handling 80,000 inbound express deliveries and 20,000 outbound express deliveries daily. Wang Suishe pointed out that as the Spring Festival approaches, express delivery and delivery will usher in a peak. Enterprises must correctly handle the relationship between development and safety, tighten the string of safety production at all times, strengthen on-site safety management, establish and improve rules and regulations, and enhance the safety literacy of employees. Build security barriers.

Subsequently, Wang Suishe and his party came to Zhejiang Talison Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., walked into the R&D center of the enterprise, inspected each production and R&D link in detail, and learned about the implementation of safety production work. Wang Suishe pointed out that enterprises should scientifically and rationally arrange production plans, strengthen employee safety knowledge and skill training, and firmly hold the bottom line of safe production. Relevant departments and prefectural towns (streets) must always keep production safety in mind and grasp it in their hands, strengthen the investigation and rectification of various safety hazards, and effectively prevent and resolve various safety risks in a timely manner. At the project site of the County Recreation and Sports Center (National Fitness Center), Wang Suishe and his party inspected and guided the safety production and construction of key projects. In the early stage, the relevant departments discovered problems in the project during the routine safety inspection that the workers did not wear safety helmets when they entered the site, and some of the foundation pits were not in place. Wang Suishe emphasized that the construction unit must strictly implement safety production responsibilities, strictly abide by on-site construction specifications, strengthen safety education for construction workers, strengthen construction site standard management, and implement safety responsibilities to everyone, every point, and every link; The problems found in the inspection should be rectified in time to ensure the orderly progress of the project.

On the morning of January 10, Gu Qiuli, deputy secretary of the county party committee and acting county magistrate, led the heads of relevant departments to carry out safety production supervision. In Aidanta (Zhejiang) Supply Chain Company, Gu Qiuli carefully checked whether the fire-fighting facilities and equipment in the enterprise warehouse were effective, and whether the safety passage was unblocked. Gu Qiuli emphasized that enterprises should strictly implement safety production responsibilities, regularly inspect, maintain, and replace facilities and equipment, keep fire escapes unblocked, strengthen safety precautions against falling objects, and go all out to ensure safe production. At the site of the air chemical project, Gu Qiuli listened carefully to the report on the progress of the project, and learned more about the project progress and safety production work. She requested that key projects should be based on the premise of safe production, with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, standardize on-site management and operating procedures, and ensure safe and orderly progress. At the same time, relevant departments must fully implement the requirements for safe production, and speed up project construction with quality and quantity guaranteed.

On the morning of January 11, Zhang Hualiang, deputy secretary of the county party committee and head of the United Front Work Department, led the heads of relevant departments to go deep into the enterprise and carry out pre-holiday safety production supervision. Zhang Hualiang and his party came to Zhejiang Huacheng Metal Products Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Max Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Chuangneng New Energy Co., Ltd. to learn more about the company’s production and operation, the formulation and implementation of safety management systems, and the implementation of risk prevention measures. Carry out a detailed inspection of the company’s fire-fighting facilities, evacuation exits, hazardous waste storage and disposal, etc. Zhang Hualiang emphasized that safety is the premise of development. Enterprises should shoulder the main responsibility of safety production, tighten the string of safety production at all times, strictly grasp various risk prevention work, strengthen hidden danger investigation and rectification and safety supervision, and strictly prevent safety production accidents occur.