Court of Cassation – Detail of the Civil Sentence

Materia

Compensation for non-pecuniary damage

President

G. Travaglino

Speaker

L. Ruby

The Third Civil Section affirmed that, in order to liquidate the non-pecuniary damage due to the relatives of the macro-injured subject, the judge must refer to tables that specifically provide suitable methods for quantifying the damage, such as the tables prepared by the Court of Rome, the which, since 2019, contain a framework dedicated to the liquidation of the so-called damages. effects suffered by the relatives of the primary victim in the event of injuries, unlike the tables of the Court of Milan, which – despite having adapted, in their most recent version, to the indications of the Supreme Court, providing for a “point” settlement with reference to the of the non-pecuniary damage deriving from the loss of the parental relationship – they have not done the same, at present, with reference to the liquidation of the damage of the relatives of the macro-injured.

Link

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

