Home News Covid and Christmas dinner, the epidemiologist: “At the table, go up and down with the mask”
News

Covid and Christmas dinner, the epidemiologist: “At the table, go up and down with the mask”

by admin
Covid and Christmas dinner, the epidemiologist: “At the table, go up and down with the mask”

“Vaccination and mask, hand sanitization and, if possible, distancing at the table: only in this way can we protect the frail of all ages and the elderly from Covid-19 at Christmas”. Talking is Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-medical Campus.

Although the number of infections is lower than a year ago, according to the expert, in anticipation of dinner parties and family celebrations, it is necessary to continue to protect the categories most at risk.

Come

See also  Tax bills: the extension for the expiry of the installments is underway

You may also like

On November 26, Liangshan Prefecture added 10 new...

Pasquale, victim twice: his mother killed by his...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji...

From the phone booth to the Game Boy:...

Ischia, the alarm of geologists: “Never so much...

Payments, no more Pos obligation up to 30...

Basic Situation of Shenzhou 15 Astronaut Crew_Guangming.com

Homicides Rome, the horror 16 years ago: this...

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue orange...

Bill, due to the abnormal heat saved 3.1...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy