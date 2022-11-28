“Vaccination and mask, hand sanitization and, if possible, distancing at the table: only in this way can we protect the frail of all ages and the elderly from Covid-19 at Christmas”. Talking is Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-medical Campus.

Although the number of infections is lower than a year ago, according to the expert, in anticipation of dinner parties and family celebrations, it is necessary to continue to protect the categories most at risk.

