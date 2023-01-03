There are 1,025 people from Belluno positive for Covid in these days at the beginning of the year. The data is communicated by Ulss 1 Dolomiti, in its usual weekly report. The epidemic curve shows, in the past week, a situation of infections fairly under control and the weekly incidence remains at values ​​just over 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The municipalities where the incidence is higher are Sovramonte, Fonzaso, Soverzene, Zoppè and San Tomaso Agordino, while the situation is better in the rest of the province. In the week analyzed here, the new cases are placed, as usual, mainly in the central age group of 45-64 years.

In recent days, three treatments with monoclonal antibodies were administered by the Infectious Diseases Operating Unit of Belluno, for a total of 539 doses; seven oral antiviral drug treatments were prescribed for a total of 562 treatments overall. Therapies with monoclonal drugs, managed by the Infectious Diseases Operative Unit, and with oral antiviral drugs that can be prescribed by general practitioners remain available.

Even if under control, the number of hospitalizations remains important: one patient in intensive care, 47 those in a non-critical area (16 of whom are hospitalized for pathologies other than Covid) and another 8 in the community hospital.

Unfortunately, deaths continue to be recorded. Last week there were four: on December 27 a 76-year-old man died, on the 29th a 90-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman, and on January 1 a 93-year-old woman died.

In the past week, 3,678 swabs were performed by the Ulss Dolomiti teams (of which 1,540 molecular and 2,138 antigenic). To these are added 873 antigenic swabs performed by local pharmacies, 47 swabs performed by pediatricians of free choice and 130 swabs performed by general practitioners. On average, about 340 swabs are performed every day for every 100,000 inhabitants. The times of the Covid Points are available on the website www.aulss1.veneto.it, where molecular and rapid swabs are performed on prescription from the attending physician and following booking on the same site.

In the meantime, the ministry has released new rules for the management of Covid cases and contacts: stop the obligation to carry out a rapid or molecular test to get out of isolation after contracting Covid, at the end of the five days it will therefore be possible to return to carry out normal activities. The duration of the self-surveillance regime has also been reduced for those who have come into contact with positive people: the 10-day term has been reduced to 5, always with the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask in the event of gatherings.