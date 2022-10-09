Home News Covid Italy, bulletin of 8 October: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed
Covid Italy, bulletin of 8 October: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In Italy there are 43,716 newly infected with Covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 44,672), according to data from the Ministry of Health. The victims are 60 (yesterday 62 were notified). The positivity rate is 20.3% (yesterday it was 21.7 %%). The molecular and antigenic swabs carried out were 215,035 compared to 205,555 of the previous day.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,781,293 as emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. There are 194 patients admitted to intensive care in the balance between income and expenses (yesterday they were 198), or 4 less, while the daily admissions are 22. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 5,489 (yesterday they were 5,379), that is 110 more. The currently positives are 497,497. 22,106,318 have been discharged and healed, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic are 177,478.

