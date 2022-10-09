(Alberto Banzala) Brescia finds the first two points of the season: at the end of 40 ‘drawn and almost always a run-up, the team of coach Magro beats a Varese that will give many teams a hard time between now and the end of the season. In the challenge between the gunslingers Petrucelli (6/6) and Ferrero (5/5) it is the American who finds the smile and the final victory for a team that is however distantly related to that of the 14 consecutive victories of the last championship. For Varese, the regret of not being able to manage a game in which he also had an advantage of 16 points (38-54). Markel with 2 triples in a row (4-8) opens the game of the palaLeonessa with Della Valle and Caupain who respond in the pictured (14-8). Brase with his small quintets continues to push from 6.75 (23-26 to 10 ‘with 6/11 from the arc) varying the evening menu by drawing from the bench (Ferrero and De Nicolao). From the arc Petrucelli brings his team back in contact with 2 triples in a row (29-31) after the unexpected -8 at the beginning of the second quarter. Capitan Ferrero (4/4 from the arc) is the protagonist of the evening (33-39): Brescia is extremely struggling to find fluidity in attack and Varese also closes the second quarter ahead (38-44) and at the beginning of the second half reaches the advantage in double digit (38-54). Only the visiting team can be seen on the field and only Petrucelli (6/6 from 6.75) seems to be able to play the charge for the hosts (57-61) but the fourth quarter final is in red and white colors (60- 68) with 5 points of an unstoppable Ferrero. Varese cala, Brescia with Odiase and Della Valle reopens the game (70-73): with the triples of the former MVP and a Petrucelli Eurocup format, where Brescia will debut on Tuesday, the overtaking arrives (77-75) with 4 ‘from the end. The final is in the sprint: as in Milan Gabriel wakes up who with a triple with 46 ”from the end and a rebound in defense closes the games. Brescia: Petrucelli 31, Della Valle 20, Caupain 9. Varese: Ferrero 17, Johnson 15, Ross 13 .

PESARO-VENICE 90-89

—

(Camilla Cataldo) A thrilling match is worth the second win out of two for Carpegna Prosciutto, which finds itself at the top of the standings after a couple of days. With Reyer, in the photo finish, Vuelle took their first home victory, forcing Venice to the first stop between preseason and championship. The Marche region held the race in hand, showing a sparkling and convincing game. The visitors prevailed in the second half, with the help of a 3-2 that turns into individual defense and thanks to a phenomenal Freeman. The winning shot is by Abdur-Rahkman, after the comeback of the Venetians who were holding the ball. Charalampopoulos returned to Vuelle, absent the first day, while Delfino is carrying out a differentiated work program due to the exacerbation of a tendinopathy in the posterior tibial of the right foot that had already manifested itself in the last period with the Argentine national team. At Reyer, Jordan Parks is out for the entire month of October with an ankle injury. The start is crackling, there is energy on the pitch and at 2 ‘it is 6-5. At 4 ‘Venice double the red and white on 6-12, then there is another heavy internal tear (23-14 at 8’ with a 17-2 break) that directs the game. The Pesaro’s points are well distributed, the guys from Repesa continue to hit from all distances and lead the calculation of rebounds. At 9 ‘it is 26-16, for the Carpegna Prosciutto there is open applause. Everyone makes a contribution, Totè signs on 35-22 on 14 ‘, Venice is annihilated. Vuelle continues to lead, carrying out the match plan: that of running. The defense works, the attack turns. The Umana gets something from Freeman, the first of the match to go in double figures, but struggles to find the right set-up. With two triples, the guests shorten (37-31 at 16 ‘), but Pesaro has a hot hand (42-31 at 17’ with Moretti from the arc) and the advantage remains in double figures. Spissu tries, but the locals play with ease and concentration and shoot with enchanting percentages, at 19 ‘it is 49-35, at 20’ 51-37. It starts again: 53-38 at 22 ‘, 62-46 at 25’. Watt tries to shake his with Freeman, Mazzola, one of the ex on duty, is on fire. Pesaro does not give up (72-59 at 29 ‘), Willis climbs, Bramos puts some of him and Venice wins the third fraction (28-24). Since the entry of De Nicolao, Venice has changed gears and the ball spins much better. Reyer gnaws points with the zone (77-71 in the 34th minute), Kravic rises to the chair. Granger signs the triple of 79-74 with 5 ‘from the end, the recovery of the Venetians is a crescendo. At 36 ‘it is 82-77, Pesaro comes to terms with the many fouls on the back. Willis in half-hook finds minus 3 (84-81 at 38 ‘), Pesaro is in debt for oxygen. The minus 1 is Watt (84-83 at 39 ‘), the Carpegna Prosciutto stops building. From the line, a super Freeman overtakes (84-85) at 1’09 “from the end and extends to 84-87 with others free at 28” from the gong. Rahkman approaches him (86-87), Freeman punishes when the game is stopped (86-89), Moretti makes 2/2 to the free throws and Rahkman wins with a suspension from the average 9 tenths from the end. Watt’s shot at the end splinters the first iron. Pesaro closes with five men in double figures and celebrates another team victory.

Pesaro: Tambone, Kravic and Moretti 15 Venice: Freeman 32, Watt 18, Willis 16.