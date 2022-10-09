Hangzhou Daily News on the 8th, the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters notified that from 0 to 23:00 on October 8, there were 9 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Hangzhou, of which 8 were detected at centralized isolation points, and 1 was It was found for community screening (“three inspections in three days” for people from other provinces in Hangzhou).

Asymptomatic infected persons 1-4: people from outside the province who came to Hangzhou, were detected at centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic infected persons 5-6: close contacts of asymptomatic infected person 1 on October 7, and detected at centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic infected person 7-8: Close contacts of asymptomatic infected person 5 on October 7, detected at centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic infected person 9: People from other provinces who came to Hangzhou temporarily lived in Building 4, Jingranjia Garden, Zhongxing, Baiyang Street, Qiantang District.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition. Our city has activated the emergency response mechanism for the first time, and quickly carried out the work of traceability, isolation and control, nucleic acid detection, etc., and conducted environmental sampling, testing and disinfection of its activity venues within the city, and urgently carried out close and sub-close contacts. Check and control.

The trajectory of public places involving our city is as follows: October 6: New Century Supermarket (No. 470 Hougeng Road, Xuesha Natural Village, Dongzhou Street, Fuyang District), Metro Line 4 Puyan Station-Qianjiang Road Station (transfer to subway Line 2) – Shentangqiao Station, Wangjia Noodle House (Moganshan Road Store), Yonghui Supermarket (Jinsheng Jiayue Plaza Store), Kerry Express Convenience Store (Sanhua Jianghong International Creative Park – Qiuyi Road, Binjiang District) 228).

October 7: T328 (18 carriages), Metro Line 4 Puyan Station – Qianjiang Road Station (transfer to Metro Line 2) – Shentangqiao Station, Metro Line 3 Gaojiao Road Station – Wulin Square Station (transfer to Metro Line 1) – Chengzhan Station (transfer to Metro Line 5) – Jucai Road Station, Metro Line 1 Chengzhan Station – Yunshui Station, Agricultural Bank of China (Hangzhou Science and Technology Park Branch), Lanzhou Ramen (Dandelion Tiandi) , Building 2 of Jiabao Science and Technology Innovation Center (No. 519, No. 2 Street, Qiantang District), Shandong Barbecue (Shentangqiao Store), Wangjia Noodle Restaurant (Moganshan Road Store), Tuxiaoguo Preferred Fruit Convenience Store (Infineum Store) ), Kerry Express convenience store (Sanhua Jianghong International Creative Park – No. 228 Qiuyi Road, Binjiang District).

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

In addition, the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reminded that the general public is expected to actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required. People from other provinces who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their community in advance, and at the same time make a declaration through the “Hangzhou Registration and Registration” applet (scan the QR code below to enter the applet/It is recommended to enter the applet 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou) Completion of the report within the period), and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

Our city implements 7-day centralized isolation medical observation for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days; implement 7-day home quarantine for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days Observation (if conditions are not available, centralized isolation medical observation); 3-day daily health monitoring will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in low-risk areas within 7 days. On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from other provinces should complete the “landing inspection” within one and a half hours after arriving in Hangzhou. Nucleic acid testing was completed once a day on day 3. Subsequent nucleic acid testing will be completed voluntarily every 72 hours according to the normalized nucleic acid testing requirements.