CPCCS accuses Diana Salazar of influence peddling

the attorney general, Diana Salazarpublished a message on Twitter in which he says that the CPCCS complaint is “another attempt to take over the Prosecutor’s Office.”

On its side, the Citizen Participation Council (CPCCS) filed a complaint against the attorney general, Diana Salazar, for alleged influence peddling.

“They are not going to stop with their attempts to seek impunity, through an institution that is led by the defense attorney of a person sentenced for a crime against the Public Administration and now a fugitive,” Salazar replied in a message on Twitter.

The report, prepared by the Technical Secretariat for Transparency, was approved on June 29, 2023 by the plenary session of the CPCCS. In the document, the Council asks the deputy attorney general to initiate investigations against Salazar.

But they also accuse another server of the Prosecutor’s Office, Diego Ramiro Rodriguez Villamarinwho supposedly would have also benefited from that crime.

According to the counselor Augusto Verdugathis investigation is part of the complaint of alleged plagiarism in the thesis of prosecutor Salazar.

Although this was ruled out by the central University. Verduga explains that the official accused would have received promotions within the Prosecutor’s Officefor allowing Salazar copy an article of yours, prior to its publication, and use it for his degree thesis.

The CPCCS sent its resolution to the Judicial Council, the Constitutional Court, the Comptroller’s Office, the Higher Education Secretariat, the Higher Education Council, the Intellectual Rights Secretariat, and the Central University. So also to the dissolved National Assembly and to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.