CRIMINALS ASSAULT A HOUSE AND TAKE GS. 30 MILLION AND A TRUCK « cde News

CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) Two hooded thugs with firearms in hand broke into a house in the town of Niño Salvador, Belén district. They handcuffed the owner and took 30 million guaraníes in addition to a truck.

He became a victim; Feliciano Acosta Ocampos (70), the criminals took cash in the amount of approximately 30 million and his board-colored Izuzu brand truck. It all happened on Sunday at approximately 8:00 p.m.

The affected person told the police that he was at home watching television, in the company of his daughter under the age of 13, at which time he heard a loud noise from the side of the house, where the tempered glass window (blindex) was located. ), through which the two hooded men quickly entered demanding the delivery of the money that he had kept in the house.

One of the criminals hit him on the back with the butt of the revolver, then tied him up, later the criminals began to rummage the entire house and found the sum of 30 million guaraníes under the mattress of the victim’s bed.

the stolen van

The victim also stated that one of the strangers hit her 13-year-old daughter in the face, and after committing the punishable act, they boarded her truck, fleeing towards Route PY05 “Gral. Bernardino Caballero”, whereabouts unknown.

Agents of the police investigations department are conducting the corresponding investigations of the case

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

