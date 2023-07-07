Criminals captured in Cali are released and rob again

The assailants in Cali are increasing their actions, beyond the repeated operations and efforts of the Police in the capital of Valle.

There are multiple sectors and establishments that are affected by this storm of insecurity that the city is suffering.

In several of these criminal scenarios, the impudence of these assailants is denoted, who, it seems, mock their victims by becoming, strangely, repetitive in their actions.

This is the case of some criminals who have robbed a supermarket on several occasions located in the Valle del Lili neighborhood, commune 17 south of the city of the Valle del Cauca capital.

These so-called “motothieves” have repeatedly arrived in the sector to commit their thefts in broad daylight or at night.

One of the cases has to do with two people who were sitting outside their business at night, when they were surprised by two subjects, who threatened them with a firearm, stealing the produce they had in the box.

Where are the authorities?

Beyond that the Metropolitan Police of Cali make an occasional presence in the sectors, reaching, even, to capture several of these criminals.

Effort that is limited, since, for the most part, they are released one or two days later.

A cheeky scenario:

The merchants of the sector assure that these subjects are the same criminals who return to the commercial establishments and steal, in repeated opportunities, without any control.

Between five and eight armed robberies have occurred in the city at commercial establishments.

Despite being evidenced on security cameras and the rewards for people who provide information that helps to find the whereabouts of criminals, they continue to happen and the victims continue to be affected.

Statistics from the Cali Security Observatory:

In relation to crime in the capital of the Valley, theft is the crime with the greatest impact in the city.

In the year 2022, an average of 2,782 complaints for robberies were registered, which leaves an average of 100 thefts per day.

However, complaints about theft of bicycles and financial institutions have decreased in the “Sucursal del Cielo”.

The modality that predominated in 2022 is that of robbery of people, then cell phone thefts follow, later the freight increased by 54% and thefts of homes and motorcycles also increased.

Fridays are the day of the week when the most people steal in Cali, Wednesdays, on the other hand, are the days when thefts are the least.

Criminals prefer mornings, when there are more citizens on the streets going to work or studying.

30% of all thefts in 2022 were committed with a firearm and 9% with a knife.

The highest number of robberies last year occurred between 9:00 in the morning and noon, especially in the sectors surrounding the Mass Transportation System, MIO.

The authorities have seized knives, traumatic pistols, two pneumatic pistols, a revolver and other instruments while robberies or thefts were committed.

Sectors guarded by the Police:

– Surroundings of the Cali Tower.

– Saint Anthony.

– The mercy.

– Santa Rosa.

– Cordoba City.

– The New Forest.

– Saint Peter.

– Centenary.

– Valley of the Lili.

– Saint Ferdinand.

– Calypso.

These sectors are now guarded by police officers with available motorcycles, in addition to vehicles, following the instructions of the ‘Security Bubbles’ plan.

