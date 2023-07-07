Home » Against Serbia, the Blues shoot their last card for the Final 8 of the League of Nations
They no longer have a choice. After having lost too many matches on the way in this League of Nations, the Blues must absolutely win against Serbia, this Friday (10:30 p.m. French time, live on the L’Équipe channel) in Anaheim (United States). Otherwise, they will have almost no chance of joining the Final 8 in Gdansk in Poland (July 19-23) and defending the trophy won last year in Bologna.

” We believe in. The team is growing »

Arnaud Josserand, manager of the Blues

The Olympic champions are currently 9th in the standings with 4 wins in 9 matches. The Serbs (10th with 4 wins) are a direct opponent in the fight for the 8th and last ticket, currently held by the Netherlands (5 wins). “To stay in the race, you have to beat them, summarizes Arnaud Josserand, the manager of the Blues. But we believe it. The team is gaining momentum and feeling better and better physically. We are training well, everyone is starting to come back to their best level. »

Despite the absence of its star Earvin Ngapeth (knee), France made a good impression on Tuesday against Iran (3-0). But it will be more challenging against the Serbs, European champions 2019. Even if at home too, several executives are absent (Srecko Lisinac) or in recovery (Uros Kovacevic, Marko Podrascanin). In any case, this match will tell where the Blues are, also in view of the Euro which will be held from August 28 to September 16.

