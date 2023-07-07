Home » confession of the mother of murdered Noe Milivojev | Info
confession of the mother of murdered Noe Milivojev | Info

The mother of murdered Noa Milivojev (18), Boba Milivojev, told shocking details about her daughter and her emotional relationship with the man who is suspected of murder.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić Tiktok/noa.diva/Screenshot

This is too hard. When you lose your child, there is nothing worse. We miss her a lot and her mom, dad, brother and sister love her a lot. May God judge the monster who did this to her, and I urge him to be punished the most severely! Our life has no meaning anymore, except that we have two more children. And she was insulted, harassed, ridiculed. Noa was a well-mannered child, and she received only negative comments on Tik Tok. And now everyone loves her! Turn off Tik Tok, it will be better, I appeal to all parents to turn off that network“, says Boba Milivojev.

She touched on the emotional relationship with the male suspect in which her daughter was involved. She knows that he mistreated her and that Noa had problems with him.

He beat her, pulled her hair. I also heard that he gave her some medicines and drugs. We were not in favor of their relationship, because he is a maniac, a psychopath. My child died in the most difficult agony, I expect that monster to receive the most severe punishment“, adds the mother.

Noa had three friends who were looking for her all the time. They always protected her according to her mother.

They were really attached to the investigation, they were looking for her and were her sincere friends. They always protected her when she went out. She will forever be our most beautiful Noa Milivojev“, concludes Boba Milivojev.

