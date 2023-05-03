Criminals robbed 30 women in a beauty academy in the center of Neiva

The criminals kept the stolen items in a sack and after leaving, they locked the establishment, leaving the victims unable to react.

Two armed criminals entered a beauty academy at Carrera 12 with Calle 9 in the Altico neighborhood, in the center of the city of Neiva, and robbed more than 30 women who were in the establishment. According to known reports, the criminals took bags, cell phones, money and other valuables, and quickly fled the scene.

According to the testimony of one of the victims, the criminals intimidated them with a firearm and forced them to keep silent while they committed the robbery. After completing the robbery, the criminals threw the stolen items in a sack and locked the establishment, leaving the victims unable to react.

The situation caused shock and concern in the community of the Altico neighborhood, which has denounced constant acts of insecurity in the area and has called for a greater presence of the authorities to guarantee the safety of the residents.

The authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and indicated that one of the criminals who participated in the robbery was arrested and some valuables were recovered along with him.

“Blocks later, on Carrera 7 with Calle 14, after the deployment of the “Plan Candado”, the capture of a man of approximately 23 years of age, who was caught in possession of a revolver-type firearm with 6 cartridges for it, 6 cell phones and several bags, the product of the theft from the previously mentioned business establishment, ”said the Police.

The captured man will be left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of Theft, who, after his prosecution process has been advanced, will be presented before a guarantee control judge, who will define his legal situation.